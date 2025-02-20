On Rekha Gupta Becoming Delhi Chief Minister, Her Son, Mother-In-Law Say...

The son of Delhi's new Chief Minister and first-time MLA Rekha Gupta today said her unwavering hard work of three decades have finally brought success.

The chief minister's son Nikunj Gupta also appreciated the BJP's decision to make a woman head the Delhi government.

"It is good that a woman has been given the opportunity to be the chief minister. We are confident she will be able to shoulder her responsibility very well. Her 30-year-long hard work has proved to be successful," Nikunj Gupta said of his 50-year-old mother.

"She has worked hard and did all this on her own. She started from DUSU... We thank PM Modi, the party and everyone for this opportunity to her," he said, referring to the Delhi University Students' Union, or DUSU.

The chief minister's mother-in-law Meera Gupta told her to "work well".

"She used to take care of both her house as well as society. She took care of the entire Shalimar Bagh for two years. She is habitual of working hard... She will handle it all. We are all so happy," Meera Gupta said, referring to her daughter-in-law's assembly constituency.

Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha in the national capital, and as a member of its national executive committee. She ran numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalised communities and women when she held these posts.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the chief minister, this means all ways are open for all women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," Rekha Gupta told news agency ANI, and thanked the BJP for trusting her to govern the national capital.

"It is a huge responsibility. I thank PM Modi and the BJP leadership for having faith in me... I will fulfil my responsibility with utmost honesty... My first priority is to complete all the commitments our party made, and the second priority is that all our 48 MLAs will work as Team Modi. I never thought I would be the chief minister of Delhi," she said.

Six other ministers took oath along with Rekha Gupta today. They are her deputy Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Pankaj Kumar Singh.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after a victory drought of 26 years. It won 48 seats in the 70-seat assembly, while former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost its 10-year dominance by winning only 22 seats, compared to a nearly-full sweep in the previous two elections.

The Congress did not win a single seat in Delhi for a third time.