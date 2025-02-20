Thrown Out, Literally, In 2015, BJP's Vijender Gupta Now Assembly Speaker

Ten years ago the BJP's Vijender Gupta was marshalled (well, thrown, actually) out of the Delhi Assembly amid much fury over allegedly derogatory remarks made by a party colleague, OP Sharma, against then-AAP MLA Alka Lamba.

Tremendous visuals from within the Assembly showed Mr Gupta, dressed in a pristine white kurta-pyjama set - being lifted, shouting and twisting, by half-a-dozen marshals. The BJP leader even held tightly onto the furniture, fighting and resisting all the way out the exit.

Today, Mr Gupta returns as the Speaker of the same Assembly, after the BJP scripted an almost impossible win in the 2025 Delhi election. He retained the Rohini seat he has held since 2015.

"I am thankful to the party for giving me this responsibility... to be Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. I will fulfill my responsibility. I hope we will have healthy discussions in the House," he told news agency PTI.

Mr Gupta was previously the Leader of Opposition.

Sources earlier said he was even on a shortlist for the Chief Minister's post, something that eventually went to Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh who becomes the fourth BJP Chief Minister of Delhi and the second woman from the party to hold that post.

What Happened In 2015?

On November 30, 2015 there was, as there so often is in state Assemblies and the Parliament in India, chaos as the AAP and BJP MLAs went toe-to-toe over the alleged derogatory remarks.

Ram Niwas Goel, then the Speaker, asked Vijender Gupta to leave the House till 4 pm.

ARCHIVES | BJP's Vijender Gupta Thrown Out Of Delhi Assembly By Marshals

And, when he refused to budge, the marshals were called in. Mr Gupta resisted attempts to remove him and tried to hold on the bench, but the staff huffed and puffed and evicted him.

Before his eviction, Gupta accused the Speaker of being partial towards the AAP, then in power, alleging that three BJP legislators had been abused and assaulted by ruling party MLAs. "But no action has been taken against them," he claimed.