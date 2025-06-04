Delhi Assembly To Introduce Gender-Neutral Terminology In Rule Book

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday said they are planning to make amendments to Rules of Procedure in accordance with the GNCTD (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said they are planning to make amendments to Rules Of Procedure and make them at par with Parliament.

The senior leader also said that Rule 280 of the Rules of Procedure will be reviewed and amended to align with the practices of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in accordance with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The review will also focus on simplifying legislative language and introducing gender-neutral terminology, he said.

Gupta said the amendment in the GNCTD Act in 2023 did not alter the way the house functions in or impose any restrictions on the working of the assembly committees.

"There have been allegations that the Assembly committees cannot examine CAG reports or summon officers, but the powers of the committees have not been reduced," he said.

"The previous government used to summon officials in routine matters. The assembly committees -- privileges committee and the petitions committee-- can call officials and seek explanation in case of a complaint and also look into CAG reports," he added.

He said that a draft is ready and the first meeting of the Rules Committee will be held on June 5.

The Eighth Delhi Assembly is approaching its 100th working day on June 4.

Gupta said a special report-card is being prepared to document the milestones, decisions, and reforms undertaken and will be presented on June 6.

He said two new committees have been constituted -- the Committee on the Welfare of Senior Citizens and the Committee on the Welfare of Transgenders and Persons with Disabilities.

"These committees are aimed at strengthening the institutional framework for addressing the concerns of marginalised groups. The rules governing their structure and functioning will be placed before the Rules Committee for detailed review and recommendations," he added.

Best practices from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be studied and incorporated to ensure effectiveness and alignment with national standards, he added.

He also said the six long-pending reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) were tabled in the House during this period. To strengthen audit follow-up mechanisms, the Assembly is developing a dedicated Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) mobile application.

This digital tool will enable real-time tracking of audit recommendations, improve compliance, and enhance financial oversight, he added. The last amendment to the Rules of Procedure were made in 2017.

Last month, former chief minister Atishi had written to Gupta and said that the public accounts committee does not have the authority to examine CAG reports on public health, liquor supply and vehicular air pollution.

Gupta also said that Rule 280 was not clearly defined and was sometimes used by members for "vested" interests. While he did not mention any party, AAP hit out at him saying it was strange that a person who used every opportunity during last 10 years to disrupt Delhi Legislative Assembly is pointing fingers at others.

"Mr Vijender Gupta is the same person who embarrassed his whole party, who stood on the desk of Legislative Assembly during its session. Mr Gupta should use his office to fulfill his promise to Bus Marshals about permanent jobs," the AAP said.

