Delhi Speaker Junks Rs 94-Lakh Bathroom Makeover Claim, Congress Hits Back

A fresh political face-off has erupted between the Delhi Assembly Speaker and the Congress over the alleged Rs 2.35 crore renovation of the Speaker's official residence, including a reported Rs 94.69 lakh spent on bathrooms alone.

The war of words has escalated after Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav dubbed the residence 'Shauchmahal', mirroring the BJP's earlier 'Sheeshmahal' jibe at former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaker Vijender Gupta's office, in a formal letter to Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav, has demanded an immediate withdrawal of his remarks and an unconditional apology within three days. Calling the allegations "baseless," the letter accused Mr Yadav of misrepresenting facts and undermining the dignity of a Constitutional post for political mileage.

The letter also disputed the Congress' claim that the residence in question is located at 9, Shamnath Marg, asserting that it is not the Speaker's official address. It warned that such "false and misleading" statements were unbecoming of a former MLA.

Mr Yadav, however, has refused to back down. The DPCC said the figures cited were based on official documents and publicly available records, including the Delhi government's own website, and insisted the concerns raised were valid.

"We stand by the facts. If public money is being spent excessively on luxury renovations, the public has a right to know," the Delhi Congress letter said, claiming that the Speaker, who once criticised the former CM's residence renovation as 'Sheeshmahal', should apply the same standards to his own office.

The Congress also questioned the Speaker's outrage, asking "Why object to a statement based on government records? Why demand an apology for asking questions of public interest?"

The party has framed the issue as one of transparency and accountability. "We have raised the issue of the expenditure involved in the renovation of the Speaker's official residence in the same spirit of accountability responsibility we share as representatives of a responsible national opposition party," their response read.