Power Cut In North Delhi Affects 8 Lakh Consumers, Restoration Underway

Nearly 8 lakh power consumers in north Delhi localities, including Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Civil Lines, among others, plunged into darkness due to an outage on Friday caused by a drop in supply.

A sudden load drop of 550 MW in the incoming supply from 220 kV grids led to a temporary outage affecting approximately 8 lakh consumers, said a Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) spokesperson.

Areas including Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Keshavpuram, Ashok Vihar, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirpur, Rani Bagh, Haiderpur, Sanjay Gandhi, Bhalswa, Badli, Zirakpur, and Jahangirpuri were affected due to the disrupted power supply, she said.

The disruption occurred around 6:30 pm, and power is being restored in phases, the spokesperson said.

The teams of the discoms were immediately pressed into action, and restoration work began on top priority in coordination with transmission companies to ensure speedy normalisation of supply by arranging for power from alternate sources, she added.

