"When I Left Home I Didn't Know...": Rekha Gupta On Becoming Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, the BJP's pick for Delhi Chief Minister, left her home Wednesday evening, to attend a meeting of the party's newly elected legislators. She entered the meeting as one of the party's 48 MLAs - they were there to select a Chief Minister, members of the cabinet, and a Speaker.

Ms Gupta left the meeting with the top post in her pocket.

This morning, with her oath ceremony in a few hours, a delighted Ms Gupta told NDTV, "When I left home, I did not know that I would become the Chief Minister".

More interestingly, Ms Gupta said 'giant-killer' Parvesh Verma - who defeated Arvind Kejriwal to win the New Delhi seat and who was widely seen as a shoo-in for the top post - had proposed her name.

"The media was definitely talking about me (sources did tell NDTV Ms Gupta was a possible candidate)... but I only came to know when Parvesh Verma proposed my name," she said.

Ms Gupta also spoke briefly about her plans for the national capital, and the focus was on tackling corruption, something the BJP has repeatedly accused the outgoing AAP of fostering. "Whatever corruption the previous governments have done... every single penny will be accounted for."

Her comments echoed those made late last night, immediately after being the party named her Chief Minister. She pledged to work with "full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi".

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from the Shalimar Bagh seat - which the AAP's Bandana Kumari had held since 2013 - also vowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expectations, and also thanked the voters of Delhi, particularly the women, for choosing her to lead them.

Ms Gupta and her council of six ministers, which includes Mr Verma, will take oath in a grand ceremony at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan a little past noon today.

Apart from customary invitations to movie stars and industrialists, the BJP has also sent out invitations to the 'aam aadmi', including auto rickshaw drivers - whose votes were once seen as the preserve of defeated AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal - farmers, and women.

