Parvesh Verma Emerges "Giant-Killer" After Defeating Arvind Kejriwal

The BJP's Parvesh Verma had won the national elections twice - in 2014 and 2019 - but his inflammatory remarks during the citizenship law protests in 2020 shot him back into the limelight, giving his political career a turning point. Fast forward to 2025, he has emerged as a "giant-killer" by defeating Arvind Kejriwal in the heart of Delhi.

Mr Verma, rather known for his controversies than achievements, secured over 25,000 votes in New Delhi, trends showed at 1 pm. Mr Kejriwal, who led the Aam Aadmi Party to three successive victories in Delhi in the past 11 years, lost by 1,200 votes. Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, was also in the contest.

Commenting on his victory, the BJP leader spoke of the double-engine government that he said will bring the Prime Minister's vision to Delhi. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, he said that a government is going to be formed that will work together with the central government.

Political Career

Parvesh Verma had been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the BJP, since his childhood.

He was a surprise exclusion from the BJP's list for 2024 elections despite him winning two back-to-back elections in the past. Both times, he contested from the West Delhi parliamentary constituency. In 2014, he defeated the AAP's Jarnail Singh and in 2019, he emerged victorious against the Congress' Mahabal Mishra.

Read: Giant Slayer, 1st-Time MP: One Of These Leaders Could Be Delhi Chief Minister

During his parliament stints, the BJP leader was part of the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of the MPs, the Standing Committee on Urban Development, and the governing body of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Mr Verma had last contested an assembly election in 2013 and won from Mehrauli. After being overlooked for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections he returned to state politics this year with strong counters to Mr Kejriwal.

In the run-up to the elections, the AAP accused him of orchestrating an attack on Mr Kejriwal and distributing money to voters. Last month, he was also charged with violating the election rules for distributing shoes outside a temple.

Controversies

Mr Verma played a key role in taking forward the BJP's cause during the anti-government protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi. His inflammatory remarks against the minorities courted controversies but earned him headlines.

Read: 'Sheesh Mahal' To Liquor Case: Big Factors Behind AAP's Delhi Setback

During the 2020 election campaign in Delhi, he infamously claimed that he would clear Shaheen Bagh - which had emerged as an iconic protest site until the pandemic struck - within an hour if the BJP came to power. Accusing the protesters - mostly Muslims - of being a threat to Hindu families, he had said, "They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters".

In 2022, he sparked another controversy by calling for a "total boycott" of the Muslim community. Speaking in North-East Delhi, he was heard telling his supporters how to "set them straight" and making them repeat a pledge after him.