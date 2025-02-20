"Will Stand Up To PM Expectations": Delhi Chief Minister-Designate Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM-desingate Rekha Gupta, an elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for placing their in her, saying that "I will stand up to his expectations."

"PM Narendra Modi has shown immense faith in an ordinary party worker and daughter like me. I will stand up to his expectations. I want to thank the party leadership and PM Narendra Modi who showed immense faith in a commoner like me and bestowed such a big responsibility on me... My story can be an inspiration for every woman, that a common middle-class woman can also be given a chance to reach the top leadership of the party...," Gupta said after reaching her Shalimar Bagh residence.

She earlier thanked the people of Delhi for supporting and choosing her and said that the golden period of the city is going to come.

"I want to thank the party high command, PM Modi, and the people of Delhi for supporting me and choosing me. A huge change is going to come in Delhi, the golden period of the city is going to come... Fulfilling PM Modi's vision and the commitment that we have made to the people is my goal and priority...," Rekha Gupta said.

Rekha Gupta will take oath as Chief Minister at a function in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on February 20.

She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

BJP workers and supporters celebrated the party's return to power in the capital. Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta and her supporters, also celebrated the announcement about her being the next Chief Minister.

