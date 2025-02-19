"Committed To Taking Delhi To New Heights": Rekha Gupta After Being Named Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, will be the new Chief Minister of Delhi, announced BJP - which returned to power in the national capital after 26 years - this evening. "Committed to taking Delhi to new heights," said Ms Gupta as she pledged to work with "full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi".

Ms Gupta - who was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting - will take the oath of office at the Ramlila Ground tomorrow. The meeting was attended by all 48 newly-elected BJP MLAs in the presence of central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and OP Dhankar.

After the announcement, she thanked the central leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the BJP MLAs for the responsibility. The 50-year-old will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress) and Atishi (AAP).

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister," Ms Rekha posted on X.

मुझ पर विश्वास कर मुख्यमंत्री पद का दायित्व सौंपने के लिए मैं सभी शीर्ष नेतृत्व का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करती हूं। आपके इस विश्वास और समर्थन ने मुझे नई ऊर्जा और प्रेरणा दी है। मैं संकल्प लेती हूं कि दिल्ली के हर नागरिक के कल्याण, सशक्तिकरण और समग्र विकास के लिए पूरी ईमानदारी,… pic.twitter.com/eYM6X6ptzn — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 19, 2025

Several key figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to attend Rekha Gupta's swearing-in ceremony.

Ms Gupta won from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 assembly polls.

The BJP - which had been out of power in Delhi since 1998 - won the 2025 assembly elections, winning 48 seats against AAP's 22 in the 70-member assembly.