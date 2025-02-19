All About Rekha Gupta, Delhi's Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, a former president of the Delhi University Students' Union, is the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, the BJP announced Wednesday evening, ending a nearly two-week suspense.

BJP's Sushma Swaraj, Congress' Sheila Dikshit, and Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi have been other women chief ministers of Delhi.

The 50-year-old, who is a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, defeated AAP candidate Bandna Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 Assembly polls. Mr Gupta will take oath at a grand swearing-in ceremony at the city's iconic Ramlila Maidan at noon tomorrow.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support of yours has given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," Ms Gupta posted in Hindi on X, shortly after the BJP made the big announcement.

The BJP won 48 seats in the polls, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years.