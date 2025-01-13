5 Facts On AAP Ex-MLA Kapil Mishra: BJP Pick For Delhi's Karawal Nagar

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader, is BJP's candidate from the Karawal Nagar constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Mr Mishra has replaced the sitting MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, who is contesting from the Mustafabad seat.

The voting for the Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for February 5. The results will be out on February 8.

Here are five facts on Kapil Mishra: