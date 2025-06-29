Artisans Hit By Dilli Haat Fire To Get Rs 5 Lakh Each, Free Stalls For 6 Months

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra today announced a relief and rehabilitation package for the artisans impacted by the recent fire at Dilli Haat INA.

A fire broke out on the evening of April 30 at Dilli Haat INA, gutting 24 artisan stalls and leaving several craftsmen without a source of livelihood. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier committed a financial relief of Rs 5 lakh for each affected artisan.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra today confirmed that the proposal has received formal approval and a total relief package of Rs 1.20 crore will soon be disbursed among the 24 affected artisans.

In addition to the financial aid, the Delhi government has also announced logistical support for the craftsmen. As part of the rehabilitation effort, the 24 artisans will be allotted stalls at Dilli Haat INA free of cost for a period of six months, from July 1 to December 31, 2025. The allotment will be conducted via a lottery system to ensure fairness and transparency.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, Mr Mishra said, "Our government is committed to safeguarding the interests of artisans and providing them with the necessary support to rebuild their lives and continue their craft."