Kapil Mishra Hails Court Stray Dog Order, Credits NDTV Campaign

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs from residential areas to shelters, saying the move aligns with the Delhi government's existing plans and will make implementation easier. He credited NDTV's India's Dog Dilemma campaign for keeping the issue in the public eye.

"I would like to congratulate NDTV for raising the issue of the people. Your campaign was taken up by all. Today's Court's decision will only enable the direction of what the Delhi government was headed towards under the leadership of our CM. This order will only simplify our work," Mr Mishra said.

The Supreme Court's directive instructs civic bodies across Delhi-NCR to move stray dogs from neighbourhood streets to designated shelters, citing public safety concerns while calling for humane treatment of the animals.

Past Inaction, Present Urgency

Mr Mishra said the problem had escalated due to inaction by previous administrations. "Previous governments failed in this matter, and hence the Supreme Court had to give this order. Today, it has become a serious problem. We will implement the Supreme Court's decision in a time-bound manner, keeping the spirit of kindness, compassion, and humanity in mind," he noted.



National Spotlight on the Stray Dog Menace

NDTV's India's Dog Dilemma series has chronicled multiple cases where stray dogs have injured and, in some tragic instances, killed children and elderly people. The coverage has sparked national debate and pressure on civic authorities to act.



The Road Ahead

According to government officials, the next steps will include mapping high-density stray dog areas, expanding shelter infrastructure, and coordinating with municipal agencies to ensure humane relocation.

For residents weary of late-night barking and street chases, and families concerned about safety, the Supreme Court's ruling and the government's promise of swift action could mark the start of visible change. But the coming weeks will show whether this long-running problem is finally headed for resolution or will remain another file in Delhi's pile of unfinished business.