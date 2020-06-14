Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus Result Soon. Details Here

Kerala lottery result for the Karunya Plus lottery will be available at keralalotteries.com

Kerala lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will release the Karunya Plus results on Tuesday (June 16). The Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises, working under the finance ministry, has released the Akshaya and Sthree Sakthi lottery results last week. The Kerala lottery results for the Karunya Plus tickets will be released for a draw which was earlier scheduled for March 26, 2020. The Kerala Lotteries had postponed all the draws and ticket sales in the state due to the CIVID-19 situation. The Kerala lottery result for the Karunya Plus lottery can be accessed from the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

The Karunya Plus lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh.

The draw for Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Karunya Plus lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Karunya Plus lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, WIN WIN and Pournami.

Karunya Plus lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

