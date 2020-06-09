Sthree Sakthi Lottery (SS-202) Results Of Kerala Lotteries Soon

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: Kerala lottery result will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will release the Sthree Sakthi lottery results (for lottery SS-202) today. According to an official from Kerala Lotteries, the Kerala lottery results for the Sthree Sakthi tickets will be released on Tuesday for a draw which was earlier scheduled for March 24, 2020. The Kerala Lotteries had postponed all the draws and ticket sales in the state due to the CIVID-19 situation. The Kerala lottery result for the Sthree Sakthi lottery can be accessed from the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 or Rs 75 lakh and a second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh.

Kerala Lotteries released the WIN WIN and Pournami lottery results last week. Both lotteries were also scheduled for draw in March.

The draw for Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: Direct link

Check the Sthree Sakthi lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Sthree Sakthi lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Sthree Sakthi lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, WIN WIN and Pournami.

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

