Kerala Lottery Result Today For Sthree Sakthi Lottery Scheme. Details Here

Kerala lottery result: Sthree Sakthi lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, will hold the Sthree Sakthi lottery draw today. The Sthree Sakthi lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,500,000 or Rs 75 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number SY 710485, which was sold at Wayanad district. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was drawn to ticket number SY 626005, which was sold at Alappuzha district. The Kerala lottery result for the Sthree Sakthi lottery will be released on the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery results will be published online after 4.30 pm today by Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises working under the finance ministry.

The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Next Sthree Sakthi lottery draw will be held on March 17, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Kerala lottery result for WIN WIN lottery was released yesterday.

The result for Pournami weekly scheme was released day before yesterday.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: Direct link

Check the Sthree Sakthi lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Sthree Sakthi lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Sthree Sakthi lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, WIN WIN and Pournami.

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

