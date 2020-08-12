Sikkim Lottery Result For Morning Draw Out. Evening Results Soon

Sikkim lottery results are announced on the official portal of the establishment at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery today live: The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, a state government establishment, has published the Sikkim Dear Cherished Morning results today. Another Sikkim lottery result, for the Dear Fortune Wednesday will be drawn today evening, the detailed lottery result chart of which will be released online after 4 pm in the evening. The Sikkim lottery result process is back in track now after conducting the backlog draws which were postponed due to the preventive measures taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The first prize of Dear Cherished Morning lottery has been awarded to ticket number 60J 81517. The Sikkim lottery results will be announced on the official portal of the establishment at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Admire Morning and Dear Chance Tuesday results yesterday.

Sikkim lottery today result live

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, Finance Department, Government of Sikkim, conducts daily draws for lotteries like Dear Love Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

The Dear Morning lottery tickets are sold for Rs 6 and its first prize is pegged at Rs 1 crore.

The Sikkim Lottery draws are normally conducted in the morning and afternoon sessions, with live broadcast at sikkimlotteries.com. The Directorate publishes the lottery results also on the same portal.

Prior to suspension of lottery draws due to the lockdown, Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries was conducting sale of Sikkim Lottery paper tickets in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra along with Sikkim.

Meanwhile, Kerala has also resumed the draws of Kerala Lotteries from recently. It released the lottery results of draws for WIN WIN, Akshaya and Nirmal last week.

The results for Sthree Sakthi lottery was released yesterday. The Karunya Plus results will be released on Thursday.

It also released the Monsoon bumper results recently.

Click here for more Lottery Results News