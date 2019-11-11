Painter From Himachal Pradesh Wins Rs 2.5 Crore Lottery Jackpot

The lottery winner said he would use the money to fund studies of his two children. (Representational)

A painter from a village in Himachal Pradesh's Una district hit the jackpot, winning Rs 2.5 crore lottery prize.

The Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali-Pooja Bumper-2019 changed the life of Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Chururu village in Una district.

The father of two, Mr Kumar said he works as a painter, plumber and electrician.

He said he bought two tickets for Rs 1,000 from a lottery stall near Nangal bus stand while he was returning from PGIMER, Chandigarh. One of the tickets won the jackpot price, he said.

The sole bread winner in his family, Mr Kumar is hopeful that the prize money would eliminate his financial problems, an official statement quoting him said on Sunday.

Talking about his future plans, the lucky winner said he would use the money to fund the studies of his two children.

Mr Kumar has submitted the documents with Punjab State Lotteries Department of the state government to claim the prize money. The Lotteries Department officials assured him they will release the prize money at the earliest, according to the statement.

The draw of the lottery was held in Ludhiana on November 1.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.