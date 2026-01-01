Himachal Governor Cuts Assembly Speech To 2 Minutes, Row Erupts

The Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note, with sharp differences surfacing between Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and the state government over the contentious issue of Revenue Deficit Grant or RDG. In a rare development in parliamentary practice, the Governor wrapped up his customary address in just 2 minutes and 1 second, significantly cutting short what is typically a detailed outline of the government's policy roadmap.

The flashpoint was the speech prepared by the government, portions of which allegedly questioned the functioning of the Centre and certain constitutional institutions. The Governor objected to these sections, saying pages 1 to 16 of the document contained remarks that were, in his view, against the "institutional framework".

Maintaining that he could not read out comments that undermine the dignity of constitutional bodies, he chose to read only the opening two paragraphs and the concluding portion.

He skipped paragraphs 3 to 16, the core section dealing with the Revenue Deficit Grant and the state's financial concerns. Before exiting the House, he asked members to read the remaining text themselves, triggering sharp political reactions.

Reacting to the stand-off, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu downplayed the Governor's move, saying it was "not an exception" and that Governors have skipped addresses in the past. However, he remained firm on the financial dispute. "This is not about the government. RDG is our right. Do not harm the rights of the state," he asserted.

The unprecedented brevity of the address has set the stage for a charged Budget Session, with the RDG issue likely to dominate proceedings in the days ahead.

RDG Withdrawal and its impact

*The Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) is a constitutional lifeline under Article 275 (1), designed to bridge the gap between a state's own revenue and its essential spending. For Himachal Pradesh, its discontinuation by the 16th Finance Commission from the 2026-27 fiscal year creates a fiscal crisis.

*The state is already struggling to pay Rs 8,500 crore in revised salary arrears and Rs 5,000 crore in Dearness Allowance (DA). Without the RDG, these payments face an indefinite freeze.

(With inputs from VD Sharma in Shimla)