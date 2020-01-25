Kerala Lotteries To Announce Rs 1 Crore Karunya Lottery Result Today

Karunya lottery result today: Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala government will announce the Karunya Weekly Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Weekly lottery results will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Karunya lottery carries a first prize of Rs 10,000,000 (or 1 crore) and it was drawn to ticket number KO 828847 (sold at Kozhikode) when the draw was held last week. The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram yesterday.

Check the Nirmal Lottery results from this direct link (After opening this link, click on the link provided there to check the results)

Day before yesterday, the draw for Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus was held at Gorky Bhavan and the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 was drawn to ticket number B 196313 which was sold at Kottayam district.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Karunya Lottery draw will be held on January 24, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Karunya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami and Karunya Plus.

