Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus Lottery Result Today. Details Here

Kerala Lottery result: Karunya Plus lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala government will announce the Karunya Plus Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Plus weekly scheme will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000. Yesterday, Kerala government released the Akshaya Lottery results and the Akshaya Lottery number AO 339343 has been drawn for the first prize worth Rs 60 lakh.

Last week, the first prize of Karunya Plus lottery was awarded to ticket number PB 196313 which was sold at Kottayam district.

A second prize of Rs 500,000/ has been awarded to ticket number PH 939469 sold at Palakkad.

A third prize of Rs 100,000 has been given to 12 different tickets sold at various districts in Kerala.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held on January 30, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan, according to an official notification from the Kerala Lotteries.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

In a related development yesterday, Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results in the morning and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 97C 9891. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

