Kerala Lotteries Releases Akshaya Lottery Result. Check Here

Akshaya Lottery result been released on the official portal at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala government released the Akshaya Lottery results today. The result of Akshaya Lottery number AK 428 has been released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. First prize of Rs 6,000,000 has been drawn to ticket number AT 398949 which was sold at Kannur district.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Akshaya Lottery result drawn on January 15, 2020

Next Akshaya Lottery draw will be held on January 22, 2020 (next Wednesday) at Gorky Bhavan.

In Akshaya Lottery result announced today, a second prize of Rs 500,000 has been drawn to ticket number AX 900026 sold at Malappuram district.

A third prize of Rs 100,000 has been awarded to ten tickets sold at different parts of the state.

The ticket numbers are: AN 939243 (Ernakulam), AO 820687 (Palakkad) , AP 197260 (Thrissur), AR 498250 (Thrissur), AS 673628 (Idukki), AT 918953 (Kottayam), AU 473489 (Palakkad), AV 744089 (Pathanamthitta), AW 359516 (Kannur), AX 161756 (Kozhikkode), AY 635249 (Palakkad) and AZ 270603 (Kollam).

This lottery is also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 for ten tickets has also been given in the Akshaya Lottery.

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Karunya Plus.

