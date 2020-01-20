Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN Lottery Result Today. Details Here

WIN WIN result: Kerala Lottery result will be released on the official portal at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery results: Kerala Lottery, a state government enterprises, will release the WIN WIN lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result for Pournamy scheme was drawn yesterday. Before this, the Kerala Lottery had released the Karunya Plus, Karunya Lottery results last week. The result of WIN WIN will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN result will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram yesterday and the first prize for this scheme will be Rs 6,500,000.

Last week, the WIN WIN lottery for Rs 65 lakh was drawn to ticket number WP 717310 which was sold at Thiruvananthapuram district.

WIN Win also carries a second prize of Rs 1,000,000.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next WIN WIN draw will be held on January 20, 2020 (today) at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Pournami, Karunya and Nirmal Weekly Lottery.

