Odisha Election Results 2019: Seats, Candidates, Check Result Here

Odisha Election Results: There are 21 parliamentary seats in the state.

Odisha voted in the first four phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. There are 21 seats in the state with prime parties being Biju Janata Dal (BJD), BJP and Congress. In 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, Odisha voter turnout was 73.8 per cent when BJD swept 20 seats and BJP got one seat. The 21 Odisha seats are: Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Aska, Berhampur and Koraput. Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results, along with all other states, will be declared on May 23.

To check the names of candidates, the party they are representing, and other details like income, assets and cases against them, you can click here.

Check Odisha Election Results:

Aska Election Results

Bargarh Election Results

Berhampur Election Results

Bhubaneswar Election Results

Bolangir Election Results

Cuttack Election Results

Dhenkanal Election Results

Kalahandi Election Results

Kandhamal Election Results

Keonjhar Election Results

Koraput Election Results

Nabarangpur Election Results

Puri Election Results

Sundargarh Election Results

How and Where To Check Odisha Election Results:

Some of the prominent candidates from Odisha are BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Union Minister Jual Oram, BJD's Sunita Biswal, who is daughter of former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal, four-time sitting parliamentarian from BJD Bhartruhari Mahtab and Congress leader Samarendra Mishra.

The national election was held in seven phases. It began on April 11 and concluded on May 19. Over 2,000 parties and 8,000 candidates are in contest for 543 seats. This time however, counting of votes will take place for 542 constituencies because elections in Tamil Nadu's Vellore had been cancelled by the Election Commission after a large amount of cash was seized during a raid. This election will choose the 17th Lok Sabha. The members of the largest party or coalition will then choose the Prime Minister. India has seen 16 general elections since independence in 1947. Around 90 crore people are eligible voters, among these, around 15 crore will be the first-time voters.

