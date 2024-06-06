Ex Royals, Former IAS Officer: 4 Odisha Women Triumph In Lok Sabha Polls

Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the erstwhile Royal family of Patna won the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat

Four women candidates, all belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.

A total of 29 candidates contested in the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha of whom four won and five came second in the polls.

Aparajita Sarangi, a former IAS officer and BJP candidate, retained her Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat for the second time by defeating her nearest BJD rival Manmath Kumar Routray by 35,152 votes.

Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo of the erstwhile Royal family of Patna in Bolangir district won the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat by defeating her nearest BJD rival Surendra Singh Bhoi by 1,32,664 votes.

BJP candidate Malvika Devi of the erstwhile Royal family of Kalahandi district won the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat by 1,33,813 votes. She defeated BJD's Lambodar Nial.

In the Aska Lok Sabha constituency in Ganjam district, BJP's Anita Subhadarshini won by defeating her nearest BJD rival Ranjita Sahu by 99,974 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections seven women candidates had won in Odisha.

Five BJD women candidates - Ranjita Sahu, Lekhasri Samantsinghar, Pariniti Mishra, Manjulata Mondal, Rajashree Mallick - came second in the Aska, Balasore, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur Lok Sabha seats respectively.

A total of 29 women candidates contested in the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

The BJP won 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)