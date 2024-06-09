VK Pandian, Naveen Patnaik's Key Aide, Quits Politics After Odisha Shocker

Days after the BJD suffered a shock defeat in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, former IAS officer and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik's key aide VK Pandian has announced that he is quitting active politics.

Mr Pandian, who quit the civil service and joined the BJD in November last year, released a video message in which he said he comes from a humble family and a small village. He said his childhood dream was to join the IAS and serve the people. "(From) the day I set foot in the soil of Odisha, I have received immense love and affection from the people of Odisha," he said, adding that he has tried to work very hard for the people across the state.

Mr Pandian said it has been an honour to work for Naveen Patnaik, who would have reached the milestone of being the country's longest-serving Chief Minister if the BJD returned to power. "The experience and learning I got is for a lifetime. His grace, leadership, ethics and above all, the love for the people of Odisha always inspired me. His expectation from me was to implement his vision for Odisha and we successfully crossed many milestones in health, education, poverty reduction, ports, investment, women empowerment, infrastructure and also in temple and heritage projects," he said.

Mr Pandian said he left the IAS and joined the BJD to assist his mentor Naveen Patnaik. "My only intent was to help him, as anyone would do for his mentor and family. I would like to set straight certain perceptions and narratives. Perhaps, it has been my shortcoming that I have not been able to effectively counter some of these political narratives at the last time. I reiterate that I came to politics to help my mentor Naveen Patnaik ahead of the gruelling elections and I had no desire, whatsoever, for a specific political post or power. That's why I was neither a candidate, nor was I holding any post in Biju Janata Dal," he said.

Among the key reasons behind BJD's poor show in this election was an "outsider" perception about Mr Pandian, who wielded considerable clout within the BJD and the state's administrative machinery. This perception, further stoked by the BJP's campaign, is learnt to have played a key role in the Assembly election results.