Summer Diet Decoded: 8 Foods And Drinks That Are Secretly Increasing Body Heat

Maintaining a healthy diet during the summer months is crucial for several reasons. The heat can lead to dehydration and fatigue, and the right foods can help combat these issues while keeping your energy levels up. The summer heat increases the risk of dehydration, so consuming foods with high water content is essential. Staying hydrated helps regulate body temperature and supports overall bodily functions. Additionally, eating a balanced diet filled with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins supports your energy needs without weighing you down.

However, certain foods increase body heat through diet-induced thermogenesis, where the energy required to digest them generates internal warmth. While some hot foods like chilli are obvious, others, including ice cream and root vegetables, can secretly raise your internal temperature despite feeling cool or neutral to the touch.

Surprising hidden heat triggers

1. Ice cream

Indulging in ice cream can be a delightful experience, yet its high fat and sugar content requires the body to expend considerable energy to metabolise. This process generates metabolic heat that often surpasses the brief chill of a brain freeze, leaving you warmer than before.

Also read: These "Cooling" Summer Foods May Actually Heat Your Body Up

2. Spicy foods

Dishes that incorporate spicy ingredients, like chilli peppers, can elevate your internal body temperature, creating a sensation of warmth that can feel particularly uncomfortable during hot weather.

3. Processed foods

Often loaded with sodium and sugars, processed foods can be quite detrimental to hydration levels. Consuming these items can lead to feelings of sluggishness and fatigue, as they often disrupt the body's natural balance, making you feel more drained in the heat.

4. Alcohol

While it might be refreshing, alcohol can lead to dehydration and an increase in body temperature due to its metabolic effects.

5. Root vegetables

Vegetables like carrots, radishes, and beets boast a rich supply of complex carbohydrates and fibre. Although nutritious, these foods can produce a significant amount of internal heat as they take longer to digest, contributing to a warming effect as your body works to process them.

6. Mangoes

Despite being a summer staple, they are naturally thermogenic. Experts often recommend soaking them in water for a few hours before eating to reduce this effect.

7. Ginger

Ginger contains gingerol and shogaol, which dilate blood vessels and improve blood flow, creating a warm sensation throughout the body.

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8. High-protein sources

Foods rich in protein, such as meats, legumes, and eggs, have the highest thermic effect compared to fats and carbohydrates. This means they require more energy for digestion, which can lead to an increase in body heat. To balance this thermogenic effect, it's beneficial to pair protein sources with hydrating and cooling ingredients to maintain comfort and hydration.

What should you eat?

Foods that are cooling and hydrating can help you endure the summer heat. These include cucumbers, watermelon, mint, yoghurt, and coconut water. Some traditional desi ingredients like sattu, gond katira, sabja seeds and bael juice can keep the body cool naturally from the inside out.

Focusing on a diet rich in hydrating foods and being mindful of what can elevate your body heat can help you enjoy a healthier and more comfortable summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.