Luke Coutinho Shares 7-Day Back-To-Basics Healthy Diet Plan For Weight Loss

Love Indian food, but feel that indulging in it means you are stuck with weight gain? You are not alone. Integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho shares a 7-day holistic plan to improve fluctuating blood sugar levels, metabolic syndrome, hair fall, skin problems and more. In a video posted on Instagram, Coutinho says, “Seven days of this plan show you how to go back to your roots,” adding, “If you love continental food, eat that. This is for the people who want to get the best health, keeping their roots in place, eating their favourite Indian foods, and adding discipline and consistency.”

According to the integrative lifestyle expert, even indulging in 25–30 grams of protein is not a huge problem. He emphasises that “the problem is not your Indian food, the problem is your lifestyle, the problem is junk, ultra-processed food.”

Inside 7-Day Holistic Plan By Luke Coutinho

He shares that over seven days, you will work on getting your:

Macros right

Protein right (veg & non-veg)

Daily movement right

Sleep rhythms right

Emotional balance right

He also emphasises:

Read it with intention.

Apply it with discipline.

Let the basics do the work.

“If you feel bloated, tired, inflamed, or stuck in a cycle of fad diets and trends without real results, your body is not asking for extremes. It is asking for balance,” states Luke Coutinho. He adds that the 7-day plan is designed to restore rhythm, repair digestion, and reset metabolism using simple food choices and sustainable daily habits.

He outlines the underlying issues that lead to poor weight management. These include:

Poor digestion and gut imbalance

Unstable blood sugar

Chronic inflammation

Irregular sleep and meal timing

High stress with poor recovery

According to the life coach, foods that should be included in daily diets include:

Gut-First Nutrition

The plan states that indulging in soaked dals, fermented foods, warm meals and gentle food combinations can reduce bloating, acidity and digestive stress. This improves nutrient absorption, immunity and gut comfort.

Metabolic Balance Without Calorie Obsession

Protein-adequate, fibre-rich and anti-inflammatory meals stabilise insulin levels and support natural fat loss without calorie counting or restriction, as per Luke.

Real Indian Foods In Realistic Portions

He shares that millets, dals, vegetables, curd, paneer, eggs, fish and chicken form the backbone of the plan. These are not exotic ingredients and are easy to cook and sustain.

Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Flexibility

Additionally, Coutinho mentions that both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are essential for the body, depending on an individual's preferences, culture and digestion. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach,” he adds.

Lifestyle Integration Beyond Food

Luke Coutinho shares, “Health is not built on food alone.” Hence, alongside balanced vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, structured snacks and functional drinks, the plan also emphasises simple movements, sleep optimisation, breathwork to regulate stress and emotional wellness practices. These are key to calming the nervous system, supporting gut healing, natural fat loss, steady energy and hormonal balance.

“Fat loss is not forced. It becomes a natural outcome of better digestion, metabolic balance, and reduced inflammation,” he concludes.

Watch the video here:

Ultimately, sustainable fat loss is not about giving up your favourite foods – it is about restoring balance, consistency and mindful living while staying rooted in what you love to eat.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.