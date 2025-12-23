From Immunity To Digestion: Nutritionist Shares Health Benefits Of Halim Seeds

Garden cress seeds, also known as Haleem seeds, have long been touted as a nutritional powerhouse. These small, peppery seeds have been a staple in traditional medicine and cooking for centuries. They offer a multitude of health benefits that are hard to ignore. From boosting immunity to supporting digestive health, garden cress seeds are a veritable source of nutrition. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains why you should add them to your daily meals.

In a video shared on Instagram, Nmami writes, "Before chia went viral, India already had a superfood flex -Ashali / Halim (Garden Cress) seeds. Ayurveda calls it Deepana – because it fires up digestion and energy from within. Packed with iron, calcium, magnesium & plant protein, halim seeds are quite a powerhouse. And no, this isn't just a dadi-nani hack. Science backs it, too. Halim's glucosinolates help fight inflammation. Old-school wisdom. Real nutrition. Zero hype."

Benefits of Haleem Seeds

1. Treats Anaemia And Boosts Haemoglobin

Halim seeds are exceptionally rich in iron, containing approximately 12 mg of iron per tablespoon. Regular consumption is a common natural remedy to increase red blood cell production and combat fatigue associated with anaemia.

2. Regulates Hormones And Menstrual Cycles

These seeds contain phytochemicals that mimic estrogen. They help in regularising irregular menstrual periods and balancing hormones in women. They are also traditionally used as a galactagogue to stimulate and enhance breast milk production in lactating mothers.

3. Promotes Bone Health

Packed with high levels of vitamin K, calcium and phosphorus, Halim seeds support bone mineralisation and strength. This makes them beneficial in preventing conditions like osteoporosis.

4. Supports Hair Growth And Skin Health

Their high iron and protein content nourish hair follicles from the root. Antioxidants like vitamins A, C and E also protect the skin from oxidative stress and environmental damage.

5. Helps In Weight Management

The seeds are rich in dietary fibre and protein, which promote satiety and reduce hunger pangs. They are also very low in calories, making them an effective addition to weight-loss diets.

Garden cress seeds are a true superfood powerhouse. They offer an accessible and potent blend of essential nutrients that can significantly enhance overall health and well-being when included in the daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.