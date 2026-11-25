People with type 2 diabetes may have a significantly higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, according to a major new review. The study, led by researchers from Curtin University, found that people with type 2 diabetes had a 53% higher adjusted relative risk of Alzheimer's compared with those without diabetes. The researchers also estimated that about 4.7 new cases of Alzheimer's occur for every 1,000 people with type 2 diabetes each year.

The findings were published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy. Its results are important because the review looked specifically at type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease rather than combining different types of diabetes or dementia. It is important to note that the findings show an association and do not prove that diabetes directly causes Alzheimer's.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 40 studies involving 27,102,559 data points. Of these, 23 studies provided information on the incidence of Alzheimer's, while 26 examined the relationship between type 2 diabetes and the risk of developing the disease.

The researchers found that for every 1,000 people with type 2 diabetes, nearly 4.7 would develop Alzheimer's disease over the course of one year. This also means, if 1,000 people with type 2 diabetes were followed for one year, an average of 4.7 people would be expected to develop Alzheimer's during that period.

The researchers also calculated an adjusted relative risk of 1.53, meaning the risk was 53% higher among people with type 2 diabetes than among those without the condition.

Dr Emmanuel Adewuyi, an NHMRC Investigator Fellow at the Curtin School of Population Health, said, "While many earlier reviews combined different types of diabetes or dementia, this review focused specifically on type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease and estimated how often new cases occurred.

"Relative risk tells us how two groups compare, while incidence tells us how often new cases occur: putting those numbers together gives us a clearer picture of the burden of Alzheimer's disease among people living with type 2 diabetes."

Why Is Type 2 Diabetes Linked To Alzheimer's?

The relationship between diabetes and brain health is complex. Type 2 diabetes causes insulin resistance and persistently high blood sugar levels. Over time, poorly controlled blood glucose can damage blood vessels and affect several organs, including the brain. Diabetes can also happen along with other conditions such as high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels, obesity and cardiovascular disease. These conditions can affect blood flow and overall brain health.

Researchers have also suggested that changes in insulin signalling, inflammation and the brain's ability to use energy may play a role in the connection between diabetes and cognitive decline. However, Alzheimer's disease has multiple risk factors, including age, genetics and other health conditions, so diabetes is only one part of the picture.

Alzheimer's Risk Was Not The Same In Every Study

The review found considerable variation in the estimated risks of Alzheimer's between studies. For research that identified cases using administrative health records, the pooled incidence was 4.00 cases per 1,000 person-years. In studies using other methods to identify Alzheimer's, the figure was higher at 10.24 cases per 1,000 person-years. This difference highlights why the 4.71 cases per 1,000 person-years should not be treated as an exact prediction for every person with type 2 diabetes.

The researchers also examined the findings according to sex. Among people with type 2 diabetes, the incidence of Alzheimer's was numerically higher in women than in men.

The estimated incidence was 3.62 cases per 1,000 person-years in women, compared with 2.76 cases per 1,000 person-years in men. However, the relative increase in Alzheimer's risk associated with type 2 diabetes was broadly similar between the sexes. The adjusted relative risk was 1.73 in women and 1.76 in men.

The findings highlight the importance of looking at diabetes as more than a blood sugar problem. Long-term diabetes care also involves managing factors that influence overall cardiovascular and brain health. Keeping blood sugar within the recommended range, managing blood pressure and cholesterol, maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active and avoiding smoking can all form part of healthy diabetes management.

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