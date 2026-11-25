President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stressed the need for homoeopathic institutions in the country to adapt to modern scientific and technological advancements, while ensuring that human compassion, patient dignity and welfare remain at the core of medical decisions.

While addressing the gathering at the National Scientific Convention on Homoeopathy-2026 at the Dr Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Murmu said that the current era is witnessing unprecedented scientific and technological transformations.

“Artificial Intelligence, digital health technologies, advanced diagnostic systems, genomics, big data analytics and precision medicine are changing healthcare and medical education. Our homoeopathic institutions must prepare themselves to engage meaningfully with these developments. Modern clinical infrastructure, digital health records, research laboratories, interdisciplinary collaboration and contemporary teaching methods are essential for institutional advancement,” the President said.

Murmu also congratulated students, research scholars, scientists, delegates and experts in the field of homoeopathy gathered to attend the national convention. She highlighted India's significant progress in building infrastructure for homoeopathic education, research and clinical practice, describing it as an important part of the country's diverse healthcare landscape.

Emphasising the importance of scientific rigour, evidence-based research and patient safety in every system of medicine, the President stated that the development of homoeopathy should be accompanied by an unwavering commitment to scientific inquiry, academic excellence and professional accountability.

“This branch of medicine should continuously examine its foundations, evaluate its practices and strengthen its knowledge through appropriate scientific methods,” she added.

The President said research should be guided by sound methodology, adequately designed clinical studies, systematic documentation and transparent reporting.

“The future credibility and academic standing of homoeopathy will depend significantly on the scientific integrity of its research and the quality of clinical evidence it generates. I urge research institutions, medical colleges, universities and professional organisations to collaborate in developing a strong research culture,” Murmu urged.

The President also highlighted the scope for collaboration among medical disciplines in public health, preventive healthcare, health education, clinical documentation and research, while respecting each discipline's scientific foundations and limitations.

Underscoring the importance of empathy in patient care, Murmu said, “We must remember that technology may transform healthcare, but compassion must remain its foundation. Every medical decision must uphold the dignity, safety and welfare of the patient. The ultimate purpose of healthcare is to alleviate suffering and improve the quality of human life.”

She encouraged students and young researchers to view themselves as the "architects" of homoeopathy's future rather than mere inheritors. Murmu urged them to follow three principles: cultivate a habit of questioning and lifelong learning, have the courage to investigate, patience to seek evidence and humility to accept new knowledge, and always remember the hopes, fears and dignity of every patient.

Calling healthcare and education central pillars of the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, she called upon institutions and professionals to build an accessible, equitable, and scientifically responsible healthcare system.

The President also stressed prioritising healthcare and educational access for rural citizens who rely heavily on public support to learn and stay healthy.

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