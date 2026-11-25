From the Bengaluru Midnight Marathon and SKF Goa River Marathon to the Bajaj Pune Marathon, several running events are scheduled across India in December 2026. Whether you are a beginner looking to complete your first 5K or an experienced runner preparing for a half marathon, here are 10 events to consider and fitness tips to help you prepare. December is an exciting month for India's running community, with several cities hosting road races, half marathons, full marathons and endurance events. Cooler winter mornings in many parts of the country also make it an attractive time for runners to participate in organised races. From Kolkata and Bengaluru to Goa, Pune, Mumbai and Lucknow, runners have several opportunities to challenge themselves, improve their endurance and experience the energy of a race-day atmosphere. However, choosing an event is only the first step. Runners should also consider the distance, terrain, preparation time, registration deadlines and their current fitness levels before signing up.

10 Running Events And Marathons In India In December 2026

1. The Barefoot Marathon, Kodagu- December 6

The 10th edition of The Barefoot Marathon will take place at Tata Coffee Sports Ground, Pollibetta, in Kodagu, Karnataka. The event offers 1.5K, 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon categories. Organised in association with the Coorg Wellness Foundation, the event also supports initiatives focused on the region's wildlife ecology and people.

2. 19th Bharat Midnight Marathon, Bengaluru - December 5

The 19th edition of the Bharat Midnight Marathon will bring a night-running experience to Bengaluru. Organised by Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor, the event will take place at KTPO, Whitefield, with activities beginning on December 5 and continuing into December 6.

Runners can choose from 5K, 10K, half marathon, 31.6K and full marathon categories. The event also supports community initiatives in healthcare, education and development.

3. SKF Goa River Marathon - December 13

The 16th edition of the SKF Goa River Marathon will be held in Vasco da Gama, South Goa. The event features a scenic running route along the Zuari River, with 5K, 10K, 21K, 32K and 42K categories. The marathon is AIMS-certified and is also an Abbott World Marathon Majors qualifying event. However, registrations for the competitive categories, including 10K, half marathon, 32K and full marathon, have been reported as closed. The 5K fun run and walk remains open, according to the event website.

4. Spark Run 2026, Lucknow - December 13

Spark Run 2026 will take place at UP Darshan Park in Lucknow. Participants can choose between a 3K fun run, 5K fun run and 10K timed run. The event is designed to bring together families, young participants and fitness enthusiasts. Registration starts at Rs 499, with medals, certificates and refreshments included in selected categories. The event will also feature a post-run celebration with music and activities.

5. Bajaj Pune Marathon, Pune - December 13

The Bajaj Pune Marathon will offer four categories: 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon. The event is scheduled to take place at National Games Park, Mahalunge, Pune. The race is an opportunity for runners to test their endurance across different distances. However, registration information has been inconsistent across event listings, with some reporting that entries have closed. Participants should check the organiser's official registration page before making plans.

6. 6th Sundown Run, Gurugram - December 19

The sixth edition of Sundown Run will take place at Karma Lakelands in Gurugram. Unlike conventional morning marathons, this event offers runners an opportunity to participate in a night race. Participants can choose from 5K, 10K, half marathon, 30K and 50K categories, along with a walkathon. The event begins at 4 pm, with different starting times for each distance. The organisers have announced that registrations will close on December 14 or when available slots are filled.

7. Rotary Queen City Half Marathon, Mumbai - December 20

The Rotary Queen City Half Marathon will return for its third edition in Mumbai. Organised by the Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City, the event aims to support the education, development and empowerment of specially-abled children.

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The race will take place at Bharat Diamond Bourse in Bandra Kurla Complex. Categories include a 21K half marathon, 10K, 5K and 2.5K fun run, making it suitable for participants with different levels of running experience.

8. Times Internet Bengaluru Half Marathon - December 20

Bengaluru will also host the Times Internet Half Marathon, featuring 3K, 5K, 10K and 21K categories. The event is designed for both recreational and competitive runners. Participants can select a distance based on their fitness levels, with chip timing available for the competitive categories.

9. Stadium Run Lucknow - December 20

The third edition of Stadium Run Lucknow will be organised at Guru Govind Singh Sports College. The event focuses on endurance running on a synthetic track, with longer-distance categories including 50K and 100K. The event listing also mentions shorter timed runs and relay categories. However, some of the longer distances have strict eligibility requirements, including previous marathon or 50K completion. Runners should check the category-specific rules before registering.

How To Register For A Marathon Or Running Event?

Several platforms, including India Running and BookMyRace, list upcoming running events across India. Participants can compare race categories, registration fees, locations and event details before booking. Before registering, consider the following:

Choose the right distance: Beginners can start with a 3K or 5K event, while those with an established running routine may consider a 10K or half marathon. A full marathon requires considerably more preparation and endurance.

Check eligibility requirements: Some events have minimum age requirements, qualifying race timings or previous marathon completion criteria. Ultra-distance events may have particularly strict rules.

Complete registration and payment: Enter your personal information, emergency contact details and other required information on the registration platform. Check the refund and cancellation policies before paying.

Collect your race bib: Most organised races have a designated bib collection or expo period. Carry your registration confirmation and valid photo identification when collecting your race kit.

How Should You Prepare For A December Marathon?

With several December races approaching, runners should focus on consistency and recovery rather than suddenly increasing their training volume.

1. Build A Consistent Running Routine

Aim to run three to four days a week, depending on your current fitness level. Beginners should start with manageable distances and alternate running with walking if necessary. Conversational-pace running, where you can speak in complete sentences without becoming excessively breathless, can help develop an aerobic foundation.

2. Include One Long Run Every Week

A weekly long run can help improve endurance and prepare your muscles and cardiovascular system for longer distances. Increase the distance gradually rather than attempting a significantly longer run every weekend. Your long-run distance should depend on your experience, target event and recovery.

3. Incorporate Strength Training

Running places repetitive demands on the lower body. Strength training can help improve muscular capacity and support the joints and connective tissues. Focus on exercises such as squats, lunges, calf raises, glute bridges and core strengthening. Two strength-training sessions a week can complement a running programme, provided you allow sufficient recovery.

4. Practise Hydration And Nutrition

Hydration and nutrition are important components of endurance training. Drink adequate fluids throughout the day and practise your race-day hydration strategy during longer training sessions. For longer runs, runners may also need carbohydrates to maintain energy levels. Bananas, sports drinks and easily digestible carbohydrate sources can be considered depending on individual tolerance and the duration of the activity. Avoid experimenting with unfamiliar foods or supplements on race day.

5. Choose The Right Running Shoes

Comfortable running shoes that suit your foot structure and running style can make a difference during training. Avoid wearing brand-new shoes for the first time on race day. Use your training sessions to understand how your shoes feel over different distances.

6. Allow Your Body To Recover Before Race Day

Recovery is an essential part of endurance training. Adequate sleep, rest days and appropriate nutrition help the body adapt to increasing physical demands. During the final week before a race, runners who have completed appropriate training can reduce their running volume to arrive fresh at the starting line. This is commonly known as tapering.

Who Should Be Careful Before Signing Up For A Marathon?

Running is beneficial for cardiovascular fitness, muscular endurance and overall health. However, participating in a long-distance race requires preparation. People who are new to running, returning after an injury or managing an existing medical condition should consider speaking to a healthcare professional before beginning an intensive training programme.

Persistent joint pain, unusual breathlessness, dizziness or chest discomfort during exercise should not be ignored. Most importantly, completing a marathon should not come at the cost of your health. Choose a distance that matches your current fitness level, train progressively and give your body enough time to recover.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.