Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu has revealed that she has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Speaking to television presenter and YouTuber Ranjini Haridas, The 38-year-old actor opened up about how the condition influences her relationship with time, work and everyday life. Parvathy said she did not want to make a "big deal" out of having ADHD, but described her experience of time as different from what many people may expect. "I have ADHD, and I don't want to make a big deal of it. Time is not a big deal for me. If I want to stretch it, I will. Time is elastic. That doesn't mean I'll lose sleep. I'll find my sleep," she said.

Parvathy also spoke about taking on more work and becoming more willing to take risks. She said she had decided to "hustle like never before" and encouraged herself not to be afraid of failure. Her recent comments have brought attention to adult ADHD which is a condition that can affect concentration, time management and impulse control. ADHD begins in childhood but can continue into adulthood. Read on to know more about the condition.

What Is ADHD?

ADHD, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain's ability to regulate attention, activity and impulses. It is not simply a lack of discipline or an inability to concentrate.

Symptoms usually begin during childhood, although some people are diagnosed only when they are adults. ADHD is generally associated with three areas; inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. Some people mainly experience problems with attention, while others have more hyperactive or impulsive symptoms. Some have a combination of all three.

Common Symptoms Of ADHD

Difficulty staying focused: A person may struggle to concentrate on conversations, reading or routine work, particularly when the activity is repetitive or not particularly interesting. They may become easily distracted or leave tasks unfinished.

A person may struggle to concentrate on conversations, reading or routine work, particularly when the activity is repetitive or not particularly interesting. They may become easily distracted or leave tasks unfinished. Forgetfulness and disorganisation: Missing appointments, losing everyday items, forgetting instructions and struggling to organise tasks can be common. Managing deadlines and estimating how long a task will take may also become difficult.

Missing appointments, losing everyday items, forgetting instructions and struggling to organise tasks can be common. Managing deadlines and estimating how long a task will take may also become difficult. Restlessness and impulsive behaviour: ADHD does not always mean obvious hyperactivity. In adults, it may appear as inner restlessness, fidgeting, excessive talking, interrupting others or making decisions without fully considering the consequences.

What Causes ADHD?

According to the American Psychiatric Association, scientists have not yet identified the specific causes of ADHD. "While there is growing evidence that genetics contribute to ADHD and several genes have been linked to the disorder, there is no specific gene or gene combination has been identified as the cause of the disorder." Certain environmental factors may also influence the likelihood of developing the condition.

ADHD is not simply the result of laziness, poor discipline or a lack of motivation. A proper diagnosis involves looking at symptoms and a person's history, including whether symptoms were present before the age of 12.

How Does ADHD Affect Adults

Work and productivity: Adults with ADHD may find it difficult to start or complete lengthy tasks, organise multiple responsibilities, maintain focus or meet deadlines. At the same time, they may become deeply involved in activities that interest them.

Adults with ADHD may find it difficult to start or complete lengthy tasks, organise multiple responsibilities, maintain focus or meet deadlines. At the same time, they may become deeply involved in activities that interest them. Relationships and daily life: Forgetfulness, impulsive communication, difficulty listening or problems with planning can affect relationships. Managing household responsibilities, appointments and finances may also become challenging. ADHD can therefore affect several parts of adult life rather than just work.

Forgetfulness, impulsive communication, difficulty listening or problems with planning can affect relationships. Managing household responsibilities, appointments and finances may also become challenging. ADHD can therefore affect several parts of adult life rather than just work. Time management and routines: Some adults may struggle to judge how quickly time is passing or how long a task will take. This can lead to procrastination or last-minute work.

ADHD can be managed if the condition is diagnosed and treated with professional support. Treatment may include medication, psychotherapy and behavioural strategies, depending on the individual. Practical changes such as breaking large tasks into smaller steps, using reminders, maintaining routines and improving time-management skills can also make everyday tasks easier.

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