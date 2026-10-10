Modern life exposes us to different forms of stimulation throughout the day, from traffic noise and bright lights to crowded public spaces, strong smells and multiple conversations at the same time. While some people can manage these surroundings without much difficulty, others may feel overwhelmed. This is known as sensory overload wherein the brain receives more sensory information than it can comfortably process at a given time. This can leave a person feeling anxious, irritable, or stressed.

Sensory overload is not just being distracted or disliking noisy places. It also includes the brain's ability to process incoming information, identify what is important and regulate the body's response to stress. When this system struggles to keep up, everyday surroundings can start to feel unbearable. In some cases, it may lead to a meltdown, during which a person may cry, shout, withdraw or find it difficult to communicate. Read on as Dr Prof Suryanarayana Sharma P M, Consultant Neurologist and Stroke Specialist, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta, Bangalore, explains what happens in the brain during sensory overload, why people react differently and how they can manage these experiences.

What Is Sensory Overload?

Sensory overload occurs when the brain receives more information than it can easily comprehend at a given time. This information may come from sounds, sights, smells, physical sensations or a combination of these stimuli. Dr Sharma P M, said, "Our brain is constantly dealing with and analyzing the stimuli that come to it and deciding what to focus on. When there is too much of it, this process is not effective."

What Happens In Your Brain During Sensory Overload?

Several brain processes are involved in the experience of sensory overload. Here is what happens when stimulation becomes difficult to manage.

The brain struggles to process incoming information: The brain continuously receives and sorts information from the environment. When several sounds, sights and smells compete for attention, it can become difficult to filter out less important signals. This can make it harder to concentrate, think clearly or respond comfortably to the surroundings.

The brain continuously receives and sorts information from the environment. When several sounds, sights and smells compete for attention, it can become difficult to filter out less important signals. This can make it harder to concentrate, think clearly or respond comfortably to the surroundings. The brain's threat detection system becomes activated: The amygdala is a part of the brain involved in detecting potential threats and processing emotional responses.

The amygdala is a part of the brain involved in detecting potential threats and processing emotional responses. Stress hormones increase: "During sensory overload, the amygdala becomes overwhelmed and stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol increase, heightening alertness, heart rate and overall tension in the body," said Dr Sharma P M. A person may feel restless, uneasy or as though they need to leave the environment immediately.

"During sensory overload, the amygdala becomes overwhelmed and stress hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol increase, heightening alertness, heart rate and overall tension in the body," said Dr Sharma P M. A person may feel restless, uneasy or as though they need to leave the environment immediately. The brain finds it harder to regulate emotions: The prefrontal cortex helps with decision-making, impulse control and emotional regulation. Under immense stress, these functions may become less effective. A person may struggle to organise their thoughts, communicate clearly or control their emotional reactions.

How Can Sensory Overload Lead To Anxiety And Stress?

Sensory overload can trigger anxiety when the brain begins to perceive the environment as unpredictable or difficult to control. When multiple stimuli compete for attention, a person may feel that they cannot escape the noise, light or activity around them. This may cause restlessness, irritability, nervousness or a feeling of panic. Physical symptoms can include a racing heart, muscle tension and difficulty concentrating.

The experience can also create a cycle in which anxiety makes it harder to cope with sensory information, while the stimulation increases the anxiety further.

What Is A Sensory Meltdown?

A sensory meltdown can occur when a person reaches their capacity to cope with overwhelming stimulation. It is an involuntary response rather than a deliberate attempt to seek attention or misbehave.

According to Dr Sharma P M, during meltdown, "they may cry, shout, withdraw or lose the ability to communicate properly. This is an involuntary reaction to sensory overload on the nervous system."

Who Is More Vulnerable To Sensory Overload?

Sensory overload can affect anyone, but it may occur more frequently or intensely in some situations.

People with autism: Some autistic people experience heightened sensitivity to sounds, lights, textures or other sensory information, making busy environments particularly challenging

Some autistic people experience heightened sensitivity to sounds, lights, textures or other sensory information, making busy environments particularly challenging People with ADHD: Difficulty in filtering competing stimuli and regulating attention can make some environments overwhelming

Difficulty in filtering competing stimuli and regulating attention can make some environments overwhelming People with migraine disorders: Sensitivity to light, sound and smells may lead to sensory distress, particularly during migraine episodes

Sensitivity to light, sound and smells may lead to sensory distress, particularly during migraine episodes People experiencing anxiety: Existing anxiety can make it harder to tolerate unpredictable or highly stimulating surroundings

Existing anxiety can make it harder to tolerate unpredictable or highly stimulating surroundings People who are exhausted or stressed: Poor sleep, fatigue and emotional strain can reduce a person's ability to cope with sensory demands

"Sensory overload can affect people differently. One person can find it difficult while another can find it easy. Hence, reducing the stimuli and giving them time to recover helps the nervous system settle," added Dr Sharma P M.

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