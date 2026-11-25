A 17-year-old girl from Malappuram, Kerala, landed in hospital with a severe kidney ailment after using a fairness cream she bought online. After watching a promotional video by social media influencers, the girl ordered the cream, which was dangerously high in mercury. The girl reportedly used the cream for about a year. She was diagnosed with Membranous nephropathy after using the cream named 'FTUNE' fairness cream.

"The hospital where I was treated had sent the samples of FTUNE for testing and had found that it contains mercury beyond the permissible level. Although I have regained health after treatment, I am now suffering from memory loss and sleep deprivation," she said at a conference organised at Malappuram Press Club.

In an Instagram post, singer Salim Kodathoor also revealed that he had suffered from the same disease after using a fairness cream, which contained high levels of mercury. "Initially, it was a urinary infection... further examinations were held. In the meantime, swelling started appearing in various parts of the body. A doctor said there was loss of protein, and a test attributed this to high levels of mercury in the cream. I am yet to fully recover from the health issues," he said without revealing the name of the cream.

Why is mercury added to face creams?

Mercury is a naturally occurring, toxic heavy metal. According to the World Health Organisation, the health impacts of mercury include kidney and nervous system damage and skin problems. Exposure of the fetus to methylmercury poses danger to the unborn child.

Many consumers are often unaware that many face creams, especially skin-lightening creams, contain high levels of mercury. Manufacturers add mercury salts to skin-lightening products because they deliver fast, visible bleaching results.

Mercury ions inhibit tyrosinase, the key enzyme your skin needs to produce melanin. Less melanin makes the skin appear lighter within days.

"Mercury is deliberately added to some skin-lightening and fairness creams because it inhibits tyrosinase, an enzyme essential for melanin production, resulting in lighter skin. Common compounds include mercuric chloride and ammoniated mercury. These products may be inexpensive and produce visible results, but prolonged application can cause significant systemic mercury absorption," says Dr. Sanjeev Gulati, Chairman - Nephrology at Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj

"In many unregulated or fake products, mercury could be added purposely without being stated in the ingredients section, and therefore consumers are made to use toxic products without knowing it," adds Dr. Chandani Jain Gupta, MBBS & MD - Dermatologist & Aesthetic Physician at Elantis Healthcare New Delhi.

READ | Kerala Orders Statewide Crackdown On Toxic Face Cream After Teen Develops Severe Kidney Ailment

Is there any safe limit?

Under India's Cosmetics Rules and global standards, mercury is banned as an ingredient. Only unavoidable trace impurities under 1 ppm (1 mg/kg) are tolerated in finished cosmetics. Illegal creams seized in markets often contain thousands of times this limit.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), you should immediately stop using any product that lists mercury, mercurio, calomel, mercurous chloride, or mercuric on the label.

"According to international safety measures for cosmetics, mercury compounds are banned with merely a few exceptions for products used for the area around the eyes. The maximum allowed concentration must be no more than a trace level of 1 ppm (1 mg/kg). Nobody can justify mercury creams intended for whitening the skin. Products might be damaging to health, therefore, usage has to be avoided," adds Dr. Jain.

What are the dangers beyond kidney damage?

When applied to the skin, mercury is absorbed directly into your bloodstream and accumulates in vital organs over time. It also evaporates into the air, putting family members, especially children and pregnant women, at risk of breathing in toxic vapours or touching contaminated surfaces.

As the kidneys filter blood, inorganic mercury builds up inside their delicate filtering units. Over time, this causes tissue scarring and kidney failure. Other health hazards of mercury exposure include:

1. Nervous system toxicity

Mercury damages the brain and peripheral nerves. Symptoms include hand tremors, memory loss, headaches, irritability, depression, and numbness or tingling in the hands and feet.

2. Skin damage

Prolonged use can cause severe rashes, thinning skin, scarring, and paradoxical dark patches (hyperpigmentation).

3. Harms developing babies

Methylmercury and elemental mercury cross the placenta during pregnancy and pass into breast milk. Even low levels can permanently impair a baby's developing brain, memory, attention, and motor skills.

4. Weakens immunity

Chronic exposure weakens the immune and cardiovascular systems.

READ | Kerala Girl Develops Kidney Ailment After 'Using' Fairness Cream: Side Effects Of Using Skincare High In Mercury

What precautions should you take?

"Unregulated skin-lightening creams can cause chronic heavy-metal poisoning. Consumers should avoid products with undisclosed labels being promoted by social media influencers," recommends Dr. Gulati.

Avoid unsealed jars, homemade mixes, or creams sold without a full ingredient list on social media.

The Kerala government has ordered a statewide crackdown on unauthorised and potentially hazardous cosmetic products. Police have registered a case against the manufacturers of FTUNE face cream following a detailed statement from the teenager. Kerala Health Minister K. Muralidharan has directed the State Drugs Controller to conduct extensive inspections across all districts to identify unauthorised cosmetic products and establishments selling potentially harmful skin creams.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.