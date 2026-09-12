People with ADHD could be linked to an almost 50 per cent increased chance of gastrointestinal symptoms, including constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, a review of 23 studies involving more than 19 lakh participants has found.

Findings published in the Journal of Attention Disorders show the association to be even stronger for specific problems -- nearly double the odds of constipation, a 58 per cent increase in irritable bowel syndrome, and more than four times the odds of encopresis (loss of bowel control).

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder marked by short attention spans and impulsive behaviour.

Researchers from the UK's Warwick Medical School said ADHD-related traits like impulsivity and irregular eating patterns may contribute to digestive symptoms, and ADHD medications are known to cause gut side effects such as constipation.

There's also evidence linking ADHD to differences in gut bacteria, which may affect the gut via the vagus nerve -- a major line of communication between gut and brain, they said.

However, the exact reasons for the link between ADHD and gut problems are not clear, the team said.

They added that while gut problems have been well documented in autism -- another neurodevelopmental disorder in which one displays repetitive behaviour -- with studies pointing to problems with the gut-brain communication, the extent of gastrointestinal symptoms in ADHD is unclear.

The review focuses specifically on gut symptoms in ADHD and analyses evidence from studies conducted in the USA, Sweden, Germany and South Korea, involving people aged 2-65.

Co-lead author Sarah Blake, a medical student at the Warwick Medical School, said, "Almost every gut symptom we looked at: constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), even indigestion, appeared to be associated with ADHD. These symptoms can have a real impact on daily life, but they could easily be overlooked if the focus is on ADHD itself." The authors wrote, "ADHD was associated with increased odds of every GI (gastrointestinal) symptom investigated, including total GI symptoms, irritable bowel syndrome, constipation and encopresis." Doctors treating people with ADHD should be alert to gut symptoms and consider asking about them during consultations, the researchers said, adding that those with more complex symptoms may benefit from input from a dietitian or gastroenterologist.

Dr Saran Shantikumar, associate clinical professor, Warwick Medical School, said, "We can't yet say ADHD causes these gut problems, or exactly what is driving the link, but the pattern is striking enough to warrant attention. Clinicians caring for people with ADHD may want to consider asking about gastrointestinal symptoms, particularly if they may be affecting quality of life."

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