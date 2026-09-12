Have you ever been sitting quietly when your stomach suddenly starts making loud rumbling or growling sounds? These noises can be embarrassing, especially when they happen in a silent room. But stomach growling is usually a normal part of digestion. The medical term for these sounds is borborygmi. They are produced when muscles in the stomach and intestines contract and move food, liquid and gas through the digestive tract. While these sounds can happen after eating, they often become more noticeable when you are hungry.

Interestingly, your stomach does not growl simply because it is "empty". The digestive system follows a pattern of muscular activity between meals, often called the migrating motor complex. This process helps sweep leftover food particles, digestive fluids and gas through the stomach and small intestine. When the stomach and intestines contract, the movement of gas and fluid can create the familiar rumbling sound. Hunger may make these noises more noticeable because there is less food in the digestive tract. So, that sudden growl is not a problem.

What Causes The Growling Sound?

The growling sound comes mainly from muscle contractions in the digestive tract. The walls of the stomach and intestines contain muscles that contract in a coordinated way. These movements, known as peristalsis, help push food and liquids through the digestive system. Even between meals, these muscles remain active. As they contract, they move small amounts of gas and digestive fluids around. The resulting vibrations produce the sounds that we hear as rumbling or growling.

Why Does It Happen When You Are Hungry?

Hunger and stomach growling often occur together because of the body's natural digestive rhythm. When you have not eaten for several hours, the migrating motor complex becomes active and produces stronger waves of contractions. Your brain and digestive system also communicate constantly through hormones and nerves. When it is around your usual mealtime, signals associated with hunger can increase digestive activity. This may make the rumbling more noticeable.

However, stomach growling does not always mean you need to eat immediately. The digestive system can make these sounds even when you are not particularly hungry.

Can Certain Foods Make Your Stomach Growl More?

Yes, some foods and drinks may increase gas or digestive activity, which can make abdominal sounds more noticeable. Carbonated drinks, for example, introduce extra gas into the digestive system. Foods that are difficult for some people to digest can also lead to increased gas and movement in the intestines. Eating quickly, swallowing air while eating, and consuming large meals may also contribute to more noticeable digestive sounds.

Is Stomach Growling Normal?

In most cases, yes. Occasional stomach rumbling is a normal bodily function and is not usually a cause for concern. The sounds may happen when you are hungry, after eating, or even when you have no obvious digestive symptoms. They can also vary from one person to another and may be louder at certain times of the day. A noisy stomach does not indicate a digestive disorder.

When Should You Be Concerned?

Stomach sounds become more important when they occur along with other symptoms. Persistent abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, severe bloating, prolonged diarrhoea or constipation, blood in the stool, unexplained weight loss, or significant changes in bowel habits should not be ignored. In such cases, the noises may be occurring alongside an underlying gastrointestinal problem and should be evaluated by a doctor.

Can You Stop Your Stomach From Growling?

You cannot always prevent stomach sounds, and there is usually no need to. If hunger is triggering the noises, eating a regular, balanced meal may reduce them. Staying hydrated, eating slowly and limiting foods that consistently cause excessive gas may also help if digestive noises are bothering you.

Most importantly, remember that stomach growling is usually just part of normal digestion. That unexpected rumble is often your digestive tract contracting and moving gas and fluids around, not necessarily a sign that something is wrong.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.