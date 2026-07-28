Taking a ghee shot is the latest trend promoted by wellness promoters and influencers online. The main cause behind their popularity is the claim of detoxification and being a gut-health remedy. While this may seem to be a new trend, it doesn't have origins in traditional medicine, as a ghee shot resembles Snehapana, an Ayurvedic preparatory procedure used before Panchakarma. The ritual has undergone modern research, as the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine highlights that taking a ghee shot on an empty stomach doesn't suit every individual. Certain people can benefit from a ghee shot while others can suffer from high cholesterol, nausea, digestive discomfort, loss of appetite, and even vomiting. When any natural remedy becomes a trend, then it needs to be adopted with caution, as every natural ingredient has benefits as well as side effects.

What Is Snehapana In Ayurveda?

'Snehapana' in traditional medicine refers to a procedure that involves ingesting pure ghee, medicated ghee, oil, or any other lipid-based preparation before panchakarma detoxification procedures such as Vamana (therapeutic emesis) and Virechana (therapeutic purgation).

But these Ayurvedic practices are performed under the supervision of medically trained Ayurvedic experts for safe monitoring.

The exact doses of the ghee shot are also adjusted based on their impact after ingestion. Every day, ghee consumption differs from the targeted Ayurvedic formulations.

Why Are Ghee Shots Trending On Social Media?

The exact quantity of the ghee shot should be determined based on its impact on the body. According to modern research published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, the quantities of ghee shot are divided into three stages:

Hrasiyasi Matra (small dose): for people with lower digestive capacity.

Madhyama Matra (moderate dose) for people who need a curated dose for impact.

Uttama Matra (higher dose) for selected individuals under supervision.

Scientific literature is detailed and tested, while social media trends are based on algorithmic trends. Ghee shots can have a positive impact on gut health in people who need a dose of healthy fats, but it's anecdotal evidence that is amplified by digital media.

Consuming a ghee shot has become a morning wellness routine that is claimed to aid in detoxification. But in reality, there is nothing like a detox; multiple organs of the body act as filters for harmful substances that are consumed. Their ability to perform their function can be enhanced but not duplicated.

A review published in the Alternative Medicine Journal points to ghee supporting digestion and helping the gut function better. But claims around cleansing the gut are speculative and heightened for social media engagement.

When it comes to weight loss and boosting metabolism, ghee is proven to help with regulating appetite, which can help with weight loss.

What Happens When You Consume Ghee On An Empty Stomach?

Research published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine highlights that ghee on an empty stomach is not safe for everyone. Most people who are otherwise healthy can benefit from it, but only when their bodies are able to tolerate it. Those who are looking to increase their healthy fat intake, stimulate bile, increase their fullness, and support their gut health should try it. And it is best to start with a small amount to see how your body reacts to it first. Taking a 150 ml ghee shot in one go can prove to be medically dangerous.

Other factors to consider for their potential side effects are your age and existing medical conditions, as well as dietary patterns.

What Benefits Do Supporters Claim?

The supporters of the ghee shot suggest that a 150 ml ghee shot can cause the following:

Better digestion

Improved bowel movements

Lubrication of tissues

Enhanced nutrient absorption

Improved satiety

This is unproven under current research and reviews published in peer-reviewed medical journals.

Doctors Explain Why The Viral Ritual May Not Be For Everyone

Detician Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Hospital: "Ghee is clarified butter made from milk. According to Ayurveda, ghee has a lot of potential therapeutic benefits." Akanksha Pandey, Harvard-trained Integrative Health Specialist warns, integrative health specialist, warns, 'A teaspoon of ghee does not clog arteries. The real issue is oxidised LDL, stress, sugar, and poor digestion." The people who should exercise caution when trying this viral ritual are the following:

Those with obesity

Fatty liver disease

High cholesterol

Gallbladder disorders

Pancreatitis

GERD and acid reflux

Certain cardiovascular conditions

There are risks associated with taking a ghee shot randomly, as you don't know how your body will react.

Can Excessive Ghee Cause Side Effects?

Yes, an excessive amount of ghee can cause side effects such as the following:

Nausea

Bloating

Diarrhea

Indigestion

Excess calorie intake

Elevated lipid levels in susceptible individuals

Questions To Ask Before Trying A Ghee Shot

Before jumping on the bandwagon of viral trends like the ghee shot, you need to ask yourself these questions to be safe:

Why am I taking it?

Do I have cholesterol issues?

Do I have digestive disorders?

Am I expecting weight loss?

Have I consulted an expert?

A ghee shot could help you, but it can also cause side effects. You need to weigh both of them and decide accordingly. The safe approach to ghee consumption depends on your body's tolerance to healthy fats and how it processes them. But it is best not to follow viral trends as your body can react differently than you may imagine.

Also Read: Can A Spoonful Of Desi Ghee Protect You During Monsoon Season?

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.