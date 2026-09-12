For many Indians, several topics still remain taboo, including sexual health. People often hesitate to openly talk about or discuss the concerns, questions and thoughts surrounding it. Adding to this are the expectations shaped by movies and popular culture, which can further influence how people perceive sex, intimacy and women's bodies. While health experts are increasingly trying to create more conversations and awareness around sexual health, several myths and misconceptions continue to persist. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary is now speaking not only about orgasms but also highlighting the possible factors that can affect a woman's libido. “An orgasm isn't just a nice moment; it's an entire event,” Rashi says.

Rashi goes on to highlight how Indian women openly discuss several health concerns, but often hesitate when it comes to sexual health. “You know Indian women will discuss their period problems, their PCOS, their blood clots, thyroid issues all over Instagram with strangers or on WhatsApp groups. What you'll never hear us saying is that, ‘I have stopped enjoying sex.' So let's do that here. But first, let me tell you the truth. All numbers!”

According to her, only 18 per cent of women can actually orgasm through penetration. The rest, she informs, which is almost 80 per cent of women, need clitoral stimulation for this to happen. “So if you spent years quietly wondering what's wrong with you, nothing is wrong with you! You are handed a script written by the movies, and the script was just wrong. And here's where it becomes my job.”

Getting into more detail, Rashi explains that when oxytocin levels rise, the stress response comes down, while dopamine activates the reward pathway linked to desire. “Endorphins come in, which work like your body's painkiller, and post-sex prolactin will rise, which is why you sleep really well. Your body has basically just run a stress protocol. A painkiller and a sleeping tablet in about 90 seconds, all for free. See, so when that stops working, that's information,” she adds.

Rashi says that libido is a “vital sign” and that changes in sexual desire are not necessarily a personality trait or a marriage problem. However, she clarifies that not every dip in libido is necessarily linked to a medical issue. “Stress is real, resentment is real and exhaustion is real. When desire suddenly falls off a cliff, the reasons are very boring, but they are solvable.”

She then lists some of the possible factors that could affect libido, including high cortisol levels, disrupted sleep, low estrogen or testosterone, thyroid abnormalities and low iron. “And this one's big, guys.” Rashi also points to antidepressants as another possible factor. She urges women who have been taking antidepressants for a long time to consider whether the medication could be affecting their sexual health. “Because most women were never warned about this side effect when they were handed the prescription,” she adds.

Now that you know more about it, you'll know what to look for if the need ever arises.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.