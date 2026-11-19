Frequent urination is often considered a normal part of ageing, especially among men over 50. Changes in the urinary system and prostate can become more common with age, but repeatedly needing to urinate should not always be brushed aside. In some cases, it may be linked to conditions that need treatment, including diabetes, urinary tract infections (UTIs), bladder problems or other urinary tract disorders.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), or non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate, is one of the common causes of urinary symptoms in older men. However, similar symptoms can also occur with prostate cancer, which is why persistent changes in urination need proper evaluation. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Kshitij Raghuvanshi, Senior Urologist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said, "Frequent urination is not necessarily a sign of cancer or a normal consequence of ageing. The important thing is to identify what is causing the change."

What Can Cause Frequent Urination?

There are several possible reasons why a person may suddenly need to urinate more often. Some are temporary and easily treatable, while others may require further investigation.

1. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)

As men age, the prostate gland can gradually enlarge. This condition, known as BPH, is not cancerous, but the enlarged prostate can press on the urethra and make it harder for urine to pass. This may lead to frequent urination, difficulty starting the urine stream, a weak flow and a feeling that the bladder has not emptied completely. BPH is common with ageing, but persistent or worsening symptoms should be assessed by a urologist.

2. Prostate Cancer

Urinary symptoms can sometimes occur with prostate cancer, although frequent urination alone does not mean that a person has cancer. Prostate cancer may have few or no symptoms in its early stages, but more advanced disease can cause urinary difficulties. Since symptoms of prostate problems can overlap, doctors may recommend tests such as a PSA blood test and a physical examination when appropriate.

3. Diabetes

Frequent urination can sometimes be an early sign of diabetes. When blood glucose levels become too high, the kidneys try to remove the excess sugar through urine. This can increase urine production. People may also experience increased thirst, tiredness, blurred vision or unexplained weight changes. If frequent urination is accompanied by excessive thirst, checking blood glucose levels is important.

4. Urinary Tract Infection

A UTI can cause a sudden and frequent urge to urinate, even when there is very little urine in the bladder. It may also cause burning or pain while urinating, cloudy or strong-smelling urine and discomfort in the lower abdomen. UTIs can affect people of different ages and should be treated appropriately rather than ignored.

5. Overactive Bladder

An overactive bladder can cause a sudden, difficult-to-control urge to urinate. Some people may also need to get up several times during the night to urinate. This condition can affect daily activities and sleep. It may have several causes and can often be managed with lifestyle changes, bladder training, medicines or other treatments.

6. Bladder And Urinary Tract Problems

Persistent urinary changes can sometimes be linked to problems affecting the bladder or urinary tract. Blood in the urine is an important warning sign and should never be ignored. Dr Raghuvanshi said, "Symptoms such as blood in the urine, persistent pelvic discomfort, unexplained weight loss or a significant change in urinary habits warrant medical attention. These symptoms do not necessarily mean cancer, but they should be investigated."

7. Caffeine, Alcohol And Medicines

What a person consumes can also affect how often they urinate. Caffeinated drinks and alcohol can increase urine production and may worsen urinary urgency. Certain medicines, particularly diuretics or "water pills", can also make a person urinate more frequently.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Occasional frequent urination may not be a cause for concern, particularly after drinking large amounts of fluids or consuming caffeine. Dr Raghuvanshi said, "Recognising the warning signs and seeking timely medical advice is crucial. Individuals experiencing persistent or unusual urinary changes should consult a healthcare professional rather than self-diagnosing or assuming that these symptoms are simply age-related. Depending on the symptoms, doctors may recommend urine tests, blood glucose testing, prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing, ultrasound or other investigations."

"Frequent urination is not always a sign of a serious illness, but neither should it be dismissed as an inevitable part of ageing. Understanding the underlying cause, identifying potential warning signs and seeking early medical evaluation can play an important role in protecting urinary health and detecting serious conditions at an earlier stage," added Dr Raghuvanshi.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.