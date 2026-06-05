Migraines are thought to be only severe headaches, however, researchers are now increasingly discovering that they may cause more than just pain. A new study suggests that people who experience migraines, especially chronic migraines, could show signs of faster brain ageing compared to those who do not suffer from the condition. The findings add to growing evidence that migraines may have long-term effects on brain health that's beyond the recurring attacks.

The study has attracted attention because migraines affect millions of people worldwide and are one of the leading causes of disability among adults. While the study does not prove that migraines directly cause the brain to age faster, it highlights an important connection that scientists believe needs further investigation.

What The Study Found

The study, published in the journal Brain Communications, examined brain scans from 110 people with migraines and 70 people without the condition. Researchers used MRI scans and machine-learning technology to estimate the biological age of participants' brains. They then compared this estimate with each person's actual age.

The results showed that people with migraines had brains that appeared, on average, about 4.24 years older than those of individuals without migraines. The difference was most noticeable among people with chronic migraines, which are defined as headaches occurring on 15 or more days each month.

Researchers also identified 66 brain regions that showed signs of accelerated ageing. These areas included parts of the brain involved in pain processing, emotional regulation, memory, and thinking. The findings suggest that migraines may be linked to widespread changes in brain structure over time.

Why Might This Happen?

Scientists do not yet know exactly why migraines are linked to faster brain ageing. However, experts believe that repeated migraine attacks may place ongoing stress on the brain. During a migraine, several parts of the brain are affected, including those involved in sensory processing, sleep regulation, inflammation, and stress responses. Over the years, these repeated changes may lead to structural changes in the brain. Researchers believe that frequent migraine attacks could gradually influence how certain brain regions function and develop.

However, experts also say that migraines may not be the only factor involved. People with chronic migraines often experience other conditions such as poor sleep, anxiety, depression, chronic stress, and medication overuse. These factors can also affect brain health and may contribute to the ageing patterns.

Limitations Of The Study

Although the findings are significant, researchers emphasise that the study shows a correlation rather than a cause-and-effect relationship. In other words, the study found that migraines and accelerated brain ageing happen together, but it does not prove that one directly causes the other.

Another limitation is that the participants came from a specialised headache clinic, meaning many may have had more severe migraine symptoms than the average patient. Because of this, the results may not apply equally to everyone who experiences migraines.

What This Means For Patients

The study should not cause panic among people who suffer from migraines. Instead, experts say it highlights the importance of taking migraine symptoms seriously and seeking appropriate treatment. Early diagnosis and effective management may help reduce the burden of frequent attacks and improve overall brain health.

Current treatments include preventive medications, lifestyle adjustments, stress management techniques, regular sleep habits, and newer therapies designed specifically for migraine prevention. Maintaining healthy habits such as exercise, quality sleep, social engagement, and mental stimulation may also improve long-term brain health.

The link between migraines and brain ageing is an area of research. Scientists hope future studies will help determine whether treating migraines more effectively can slow or prevent these brain changes. But for now, the study offers an important reminder that migraines are more than just headaches. They are a neurological condition that may have lasting effects on the brain.

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