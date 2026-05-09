Is Creatine Really Harmful To The Kidneys? Doctor Explain Truth Backed By Science

Creatine, a natural compound produced in the body, has become quite the villain. One scroll through lifestyle content on social media and dramatic claims like “Creatine damages your kidneys” would definitely surface.

But the question remains: is it really the “dangerous” compound that people have made it into, or just another misunderstood supplement?

Dr Vishakha, who goes by doctorvee on Instagram, explained what creatine is and whether it is safe or harmful, backed by some scientific explanations.

In a post, she shared that creatine is a natural compound the body already makes from three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine. It is also found in food, mainly from non-vegetarian sources, such as meat and fish, and its main job in the body is to supply energy to muscles.

Creatine works best when taken consistently. Creatine Monohydrate is safe for healthy individuals and should be taken in 3-5 grams per day. Another thing to keep in mind when taking creatine is to wait at least 45 minutes after consuming anything with caffeine. One can also add electrolytes to increase its effectiveness.

Fear around creatine

People worry, “Will creatine damage my kidneys?” The doctor's simple answer was “Not in healthy individuals when used correctly.”

She explained that part of the confusion and fear comes from how creatine works in the body. When one consumes a creatine supplement, it converts into creatinine.

Creatinine is a marker that doctors use to assess kidney function. So when levels rise slightly, it can look like a problem on just paper, even if the kidneys are working fine. But that said, creatine is not for everyone.

Who should avoid creatine supplements?

People with existing kidney disease, uncontrolled diabetes, or high blood pressure. One should not start consuming the supplement without proper medical guidance. Speak to a doctor first.

Side effects of creatine

Some individuals may notice water retention as creatine pulls water into the muscle cells. This is normal and nothing to be alarmed about. Creatine can also cause occasional stomach discomfort, like bloating or gas, especially with higher doses.

The doctor concluded her post by sharing that if someone is concerned about their kidney function, they should get more than one test done, rather than just the creatinine test, for a complete picture. She said that creatine is “well-researched, safe (for most people) and effective.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.