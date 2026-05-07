Creatine May Boost Exercise Performance By 5-10%: Pros And Cons Explained

If you have ever looked into supplements to improve your workout results, chances are you have come across creatine. Widely used by athletes, bodybuilders, and even recreational gym-goers, creatine is one of the most researched and popular performance-enhancing supplements available today. As per a study in the journal Nutrients, it can improve strength, power, and high-intensity exercise performance by around 5 to 10 percent, making it particularly appealing for those aiming to push their limits. However, while its benefits are well documented, creatine is not entirely risk-free. Understanding how it works, who it is suitable for, and its potential downsides is essential before adding it to your routine.

What Is Creatine And How Does It Work?

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscles and certain foods like meat and fish. It helps produce energy during short bursts of high-intensity activity by increasing the availability of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the body's primary energy source. This is why creatine is particularly effective for:

Weightlifting

Sprinting

High-intensity interval training

What Are The Benefits?

Improved Strength And Power

Creatine can enhance performance in short, explosive exercises, helping you lift heavier and train harder.

Also read: Are You Taking Creatine To Build Muscle Mass? Luke Coutinho Shares Hidden Side Effects

Better Muscle Growth

By improving workout capacity, it indirectly supports muscle gain over time.

Faster Recovery

As per a study in the journal Nutrients, creatine monohydrate supplementation is widely researched for its ability to reduce muscle damage and inflammation following intense exercise, aiding in faster recovery. By reducing exercise-induced muscle cell stress and inflammation-related markers, creatine may improve recovery and support heavy training loads, though results can vary.

Enhanced Brain Function

Emerging research published in journal Sports Medicine indicates potential cognitive benefits, especially in stressful or sleep-deprived conditions.

Are There Any Side Effects?

While generally considered safe for healthy individuals, creatine can have some downsides.

Water Retention

Creatine may cause muscles to hold more water, leading to temporary weight gain.

Digestive Issues

Some people experience bloating, cramps, or stomach discomfort, especially at higher doses.

Kidney Concerns

Although research shows creatine is safe for most healthy individuals, those with pre-existing kidney issues should be cautious and consult a doctor.

Who Should Avoid Or Be Careful?

People with kidney disease

Those with underlying medical conditions

Individuals taking certain medications

If you are unsure, it is best to seek medical advice before starting supplementation.

How To Use Creatine Safely

Stick to recommended doses (typically 3-5 grams per day)

Stay well hydrated

Avoid unnecessary high "loading" doses unless guided

Choose high-quality supplements

Also read: You're Not Anti-Science For Questioning Your Supplements, Says Lifestyle Medicine Expert

Creatine is one of the most effective and well-studied supplements for improving exercise performance, with potential gains of 5 to 10 percent in high-intensity activities. However, it is not a magic solution. Like any supplement, it works best when combined with proper training, nutrition, and recovery. Understanding both its benefits and limitations can help you decide whether it is the right fit for your fitness goals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.