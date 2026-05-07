Creatine May Boost Exercise Performance By 5-10%: Pros And Cons Explained

- Creatine boosts strength and power by 5 to 10 percent in high-intensity workouts
- It aids muscle growth by improving workout capacity and supports faster recovery
- Creatine may enhance brain function, especially under stress or sleep deprivation
If you have ever looked into supplements to improve your workout results, chances are you have come across creatine. Widely used by athletes, bodybuilders, and even recreational gym-goers, creatine is one of the most researched and popular performance-enhancing supplements available today. As per a study in the journal Nutrients, it can improve strength, power, and high-intensity exercise performance by around 5 to 10 percent, making it particularly appealing for those aiming to push their limits. However, while its benefits are well documented, creatine is not entirely risk-free. Understanding how it works, who it is suitable for, and its potential downsides is essential before adding it to your routine.
What Is Creatine And How Does It Work?
Creatine is a naturally occurring compound found in muscles and certain foods like meat and fish. It helps produce energy during short bursts of high-intensity activity by increasing the availability of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the body's primary energy source. This is why creatine is particularly effective for:
- Weightlifting
- Sprinting
- High-intensity interval training
What Are The Benefits?
Improved Strength And Power
Creatine can enhance performance in short, explosive exercises, helping you lift heavier and train harder.
Also read: Are You Taking Creatine To Build Muscle Mass? Luke Coutinho Shares Hidden Side Effects
Better Muscle Growth
By improving workout capacity, it indirectly supports muscle gain over time.
Faster Recovery
As per a study in the journal Nutrients, creatine monohydrate supplementation is widely researched for its ability to reduce muscle damage and inflammation following intense exercise, aiding in faster recovery. By reducing exercise-induced muscle cell stress and inflammation-related markers, creatine may improve recovery and support heavy training loads, though results can vary.
Enhanced Brain Function
Emerging research published in journal Sports Medicine indicates potential cognitive benefits, especially in stressful or sleep-deprived conditions.
Are There Any Side Effects?
While generally considered safe for healthy individuals, creatine can have some downsides.
Water Retention
Creatine may cause muscles to hold more water, leading to temporary weight gain.
Digestive Issues
Some people experience bloating, cramps, or stomach discomfort, especially at higher doses.
Kidney Concerns
Although research shows creatine is safe for most healthy individuals, those with pre-existing kidney issues should be cautious and consult a doctor.
Who Should Avoid Or Be Careful?
- People with kidney disease
- Those with underlying medical conditions
- Individuals taking certain medications
If you are unsure, it is best to seek medical advice before starting supplementation.
How To Use Creatine Safely
Stick to recommended doses (typically 3-5 grams per day)
- Stay well hydrated
- Avoid unnecessary high "loading" doses unless guided
- Choose high-quality supplements
Also read: You're Not Anti-Science For Questioning Your Supplements, Says Lifestyle Medicine Expert
Creatine is one of the most effective and well-studied supplements for improving exercise performance, with potential gains of 5 to 10 percent in high-intensity activities. However, it is not a magic solution. Like any supplement, it works best when combined with proper training, nutrition, and recovery. Understanding both its benefits and limitations can help you decide whether it is the right fit for your fitness goals.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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