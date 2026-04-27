Imli Paani vs Nimbu Paani: Which Is Better For Your Gut In Summer?

Digestion tends to slow down during Indian summers as the heat takes a toll on gut health. Alongside this dehydration, heat, acidity, and appetite loss are common when temperatures soar to beyond 40 degrees. The heatwave is gaining momentum, and you need to consider stepping up your daily hydration plan to match the water loss that can benefit your gut. While Indians prefer to drink a varied amount of summer drinks to hydrate themselves, people need to know which one can benefit their gut to beat the summer heat.

Imli panni, or tamarind water, and nimbu paani, or lemonade, are two desi favourites that are commonly available and can be consumed to supplement the water loss during summers. But did you know that there is solid research behind each of them that needs to be understood when the effect of heat stress on gut health is considered? Research published in the Asian Pacific Journal of Tropical Biomedicine and Annals of Horticulture detail that consuming tamarind water is preferred for serious gut health issues, and lemonade has specific bioactive compounds that help with gut health.

Why Gut Health Matters More In Summer

The normal functioning of the gut takes a direct hit when temperatures soar, as heat slows digestion and alters the way the gut breaks down food into energy. There is even an increased risk of other digestive issues, such as:

Acidity

Bloating

Loose motions

Fatigue that is linked to an electrolyte imbalance.

Fluids alone aren't enough; you need to practise digestive-friendly hydration to ensure your gut functions properly.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, an AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford trained Gastroenterologist, also explained why drinking tamarind water and lemonade affects the gut during summers. He says, "Both tamarind water and lemonade affect the gut mainly through their acidity. Tamarind water can stimulate digestion and bile release, which helps with bloating or heaviness after meals. However, in people prone to acid reflux, ulcers, or gastritis, its higher acid content may actually irritate the gut lining."

He also explains, "Lemonade, on the other hand, supports hydration and bowel movement by improving fluid balance. A well-hydrated gut moves better, which can help prevent constipation in summer. The key is moderation, neither drink is universally better; it depends on your digestive sensitivity."

Also Read: Jeera Water vs Saunf Water: Which Is Better At Controlling Blood Sugar?

What Is Imli Paani?

Imli paani, or tamarind water, has a rich nutritional profile that encompasses using tamarind pulp, water, spices, and natural sweeteners like jaggery. This composition of the summer drink makes it a potent summer hydrating drink that also supplies the body with additional nutrients in the same glass. It is naturally rich in organic acids and polyphenols that are needed by your body as it deals with the onslaught of rising summer heat.

It is traditionally used to stimulate appetite, as during summers people tend to eat less, which makes their bodies devoid of nutritional fuel. Their gut health also suffers, as they need to actively nourish their digestive tract with required hydration and nutrients.

Gut Benefits Of Imli Paani

NDTV spoke to Nmami Agarwal, Nutritionist who explains, "Imli paani is traditionally used to wake up a sluggish digestive system. It can help relieve bloating and improve appetite, especially in extreme heat. But adding too much sugar or spices turns it into a digestive stressor rather than a support."

On the other hand, she also says, "Nimbu paani is gentler for daily use because it improves hydration and electrolyte balance, which directly supports gut movement. For people dealing with summer constipation or fatigue, lemon water with minimal sugar and salt works better than acidic, heavily flavoured drinks."

Research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences suggests tamarind water may help relieve the following:

Bloating

Indigestion

Stomach heaviness

It also acts as a digestive stimulant, and it can also promote bile secretion. But the dose and timing of it matter. Along with that, whether the preparation of tamarind water is homemade or packaged can greatly affect its health benefits.

But some people should be wary of consuming tamarind water as part of their summer hydration plan, especially those with:

Those with high acidity can worsen heartburn or ulcers, which can further complicate your digestive health.

Excess sugar and spices in tamarind water can reduce gut benefits, so regulating the use of both is necessary for regulating gut health.

What Is Nimbu Paani?

Nimbu paani, or lemonade, is generally prepared from lemon juice, water, salt, and a balanced amount of sugar to counter the sourness. The exact type of sugar used in it can also affect your gut; for instance, cane sugar is proven to slowly release energy when consumed in a hydrating liquid. While refined white sugar has the opposite effect, as a sudden spike in blood sugar can cause a downfall much quicker.

In addition, lemons are used to prepare nimbu panni, but it is rich in the following:

Vitamin C, which improves overall immunity, takes a nosedive as summer heat attacks the immune cells due to constant changes in temperature.

Citric acid present in lemons helps aid in digestive functioning as it helps the gut with its sluggish digestion.

While lemonade is traditionally used in hydration and electrolyte replenishment, the exact ingredients used to make it can have varying effects.

Also Read: Experience: I Had Jeera, Saunf, And Ajwain Water First Thing In The Morning For 30 Days; Here's What Happened

Gut Benefits Of Nimbu Paani

When it comes to the gut health benefits of lemonade in the summer, people need to know that it can support bowel regularity, which is a common concern as the gut struggles to break down food when there is extreme heat.

Additionally, it can also help with making gut health function better, as it maintains the required level of daily hydration.

Furthermore, consuming approximately a small glass of lemonade can help people who are struggling with existing gut health issues, such as the following:

Mild constipation is common, as extreme heat tends to take a toll on your motility.

Summer fatigue is a common complaint as the body struggles to regulate its core temperature.

There are specific conditions wherein people should avoid drinking lemonade, which can be as follows:

Too much lemon may irritate sensitive stomachs, as acidic build-up can irritate the gastrointestinal lining.

Brushing teeth immediately after can affect enamel, as the acid needs time to be absorbed when it is consumed.

Which One Should You Choose?

Imli paani, or tamarind water, should be chosen if you feel heavy, bloated, or gassy. In addition, a moderate dose of it can help people relieve their loss or poor appetite that is common in summers.

On the other hand, you can choose Nimbu Paani if you feel constipated or dehydrated, especially when you have just come from outdoors, where direct sun rays cause extreme water loss.

If you're sweating excessively, then it means your body is struggling with internal thermal regulation, so you need to drink something hydrating to lend a helping hand.

Neither is universally "better", as your gut needs should help you decide which one should be in your hand after spending time under the sun.

Smart Tips For Gut-Friendly Summer Drinks

To make both of these traditional summer drinks much more gut-friendly, you need to follow these tips:

Avoid excess sugar or artificial flavours, as their absorption into the gut can vary, and too much of it can affect the gut microbiota, which affects long-term gut health.

Don't mix both drinks back-to-back, as their health benefits can get mixed and make your gut struggle.

Sip slowly, not chilled, as drinking cold liquids can worsen your digestion in summers.

Listen to how your stomach reacts and listen to your body to help it with the right hydrating liquid.

Imli paani aids digestion but is acidic in nature. While nimbu paani supports hydration and gentler gut movement. In summer, the best drink is the one your gut tolerates well, and if you are introducing both drinks for the first time, then you should consult a nutritionist for the right approach. Gut health isn't about trends; it should be about balance, timing, and moderation.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.