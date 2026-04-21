Experience: I Had Jeera, Saunf, And Ajwain Water First Thing In The Morning For 30 Days; Here's What Happened

Social media significantly influences our diet and lifestyle choices. For many years, I've seen videos claiming that starting the day with a magical drink can reduce waist size, give glowing skin, and promote healthy digestion. Who could resist this all-in-one magic potion? While many are tempted to try weight loss drugs, I decided to experiment with three commonly used ingredients- jeera (cumin), saunf (fennel seeds), and ajwain (carom seeds), not primarily for weight loss but for improved metabolism and other added benefits.

How did I prepare the drink?

I soaked one tablespoon each of jeera, saunf, and ajwain in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, I boiled it for 5 minutes. After straining, I sipped it slightly warm as the first thing in the morning.

Initial changes:

Week 1:

I noticed a significant reduction in appetite. Having this drink first thing in the morning helped reduce hunger throughout the day, even into the afternoon. Along with hunger suppression, I experienced zero gas and bloating.

Week 2:

During the second week, I began to notice a reduction in acidity. As a tea lover, I usually start my day with a large cup of tea, which keeps acidity a constant concern. However, drinking this instead of tea on an empty stomach helped control acidity.

Week 3:

Another benefit I noticed after a few days was an increase in energy levels. This may be due to the potential of these three seeds to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. For the unversed, stable blood sugar levels improve energy by providing a consistent fuel source for cells, helping to prevent rapid spikes and crashes that can lead to fatigue, brain fog, and mid-afternoon slumps.

Week 4:

I became more accustomed to the drink, and the benefits I mentioned earlier felt routine. While the changes in appetite were significant during the first week, they remained consistent for the rest of the month. Similarly, the other benefits felt normal by the end of the month.

The verdict:

Did my metabolism improve? While I couldn't measure my metabolism, my overall energy levels did improve.

Can it help improve digestion? A definite yes! It reduces bloating, gas, and other common digestive issues.

Did I get clearer skin? Unfortunately, I didn't notice any changes.

Did I lose weight?

I didn't measure my weight before and after, but my clothes felt slightly looser than before. In terms of weight loss, this drink might not help you lose kilos within a month, but it should be viewed as a tool to support your overall weight loss plan. A slight difference of 0.5 to 1 kg can be noticed. However, due to its ability to reduce hunger and boost metabolism, it can be effective for weight loss when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Health benefits of jeera, sauf and ajwain water explained

1. Digestion aid

Jeera : According to a study published in the Middle East Journal of Digestive Disorders, cumin extract can be effective in improving abdominal bloating, gas, and constipation, and all IBS symptoms.

: According to a study published in the Middle East Journal of Digestive Disorders, cumin extract can be effective in improving abdominal bloating, gas, and constipation, and all IBS symptoms. Sauf : According to a study published in the Gastroenterology Report, a chemical in fennel called anethole may help relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract. This may help relieve bloating and improve digestion.

: According to a study published in the Gastroenterology Report, a chemical in fennel called anethole may help relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract. This may help relieve bloating and improve digestion. Ajwain: Often called carom seeds, ajwain contains thymol, which boosts the production of gastric juices and aids digestion.

2. Detoxification

Drinking this combination in the morning can help flush out toxins from the body. The warm water helps to kickstart the digestive system and promotes better liver function.

3. Weight management

The combination can be beneficial for those looking to manage their weight. Jeera is known to keep you feeling full, while ajwain can boost your metabolism, aiding in weight loss efforts.

4. Anti-inflammatory properties

All three seeds possess anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce inflammation in the body, potentially alleviating symptoms of conditions like arthritis.

5. Rich in antioxidants

These seeds are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress.

Why consume it first thing in the morning?

Drinking this mixture on an empty stomach enhances absorption of nutrients and promotes effective digestion throughout the day.

It helps ignite your metabolism early in the day, setting a positive tone for digestion and energy levels.

It kicks off your hydration for the day, which is crucial after a long night's sleep.

Although jeera, sauf, and ajwain water is generally safe for most individuals, it is advisable to avoid it or consult your doctor if you are pregnant or have any pre-existing health conditions before adding it to your diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.