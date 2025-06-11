Sauf Water Can Help You Reduce Body Heat; How To Use

As temperatures continue to rise, heat-related health issues become inevitable. The summer season can impact your health in various ways, leading to problems such as digestive issues, low energy levels, heat stroke, dizziness, dehydration, nausea, exhaustion, and rapid heart rate. Staying cool and hydrated during high temperatures can be challenging. However, one effective remedy to help you cope with the heat is fennel seeds.

Fennel seeds, commonly known as saunf in India, are a staple kitchen ingredient. Packed with essential oils, fibre, and antioxidants, these small seeds effectively reduce the body's heat. One of the best ways to utilise fennel seeds to combat the summer heat and boost hydration is by preparing fennel water.

Sauf water: The natural coolant you cannot afford to miss

As we navigate the hot summer days, incorporating fennel water into our routine can become a healthful habit. Sipping fennel water not only provides the benefits of these tiny seeds but also enhances overall hydration. It is easy to prepare, refreshing to drink, and offers numerous health benefits.

How to prepare:

1. Soak one tablespoon of fennel seeds in a cup of water overnight.

2. Strain the mixture and drink it the next morning.

Alternatively, you can boil fennel seeds in water, strain it, and let it cool down.

Other benefits of drinking fennel seed water

Fennel seed water stimulates the secretion of digestive juices which can help prevent heat-related issues like bloating, acidity, nausea and others.

Staying hydrated is crucial during the scorching summer months. Drinking fennel water is an excellent way to boost overall hydration while reaping the benefits of fennel.

Fennel seeds are rich in antioxidants like flavonoids, phenolic compounds, and vitamin C. Antioxidants neutralise free radicals, reducing oxidative stress.

Fennel seeds help in flushing out toxins from the body, improving kidney function and skin health.

Fennel seed water may also help boost metabolism and suppress hunger, promoting weight loss.

Consuming fennel seeds can help regulate body temperature, making them an ideal addition to your diet during hot summer days. Incorporate fennel seed water into your diet to keep summer-related health issues at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.