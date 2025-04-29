Beat The Heat With Fennel Seeds: 5 Easy Ways To Use

Fennel also known as sauf is well-known for its cooling properties. The summer season calls for adjustments in your lifestyle, particularly in diet like incorporating refreshing, hydrating, and nutritious foods and beverages into your daily routine. Fennel is one of the ingredients that should be part of your summer diet. This herb, with a strong fragrance, can help regulate body temperature and combat the discomfort of heat. Here, let's discuss all the health benefits of fennel and how to add it to your diet.

Health benefits of fennel

1. Helps with weight loss:

Studies suggest that eating fennel seeds can help reduce appetite and may help prevent overeating. Chewing fennel seeds can effectively help curb cravings.

2. Boosts digestion:

Fennel can act as a natural digestive aid, promoting better digestion and reducing instances of indigestion. Fennel seeds are also rich in fibre which can help eliminate bloating, gas, constipation and other digestive discomforts.

3. Rich in antioxidants:

They are rich in antioxidants, which help protect the body from oxidative stress.

4. Promote hormonal balance

Fennel seeds contain phytoestrogens, which can help promote hormonal balance. These seeds can also help alleviate menstrual symptoms, improve reproductive health, and stabilise mood swings.

5. Anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties

Fennel seeds contain both anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that can help reduce the risk of infections. They can also improve respiratory health and reduce the incidence of colds, coughs, and other respiratory issues, especially beneficial in hot and humid conditions.

How to add fennel seeds to your summer diet

1. Post-meal mouth freshener

In India, fennel seeds are a popular post-meal mouth freshener. Rich in aromatic oils, fennel seeds help combat bad breath and can also aid digestion when chewed after meals.

2. Fennel seed water

Soak some fennel seeds overnight, strain them, and drink the water every morning. This refreshing drink can help cool down your body and may aid in weight loss.

3. Fennel seed sharbat

You can prepare a cooling sharbat by grinding fennel seeds with various herbs, spices, and a sweetener for those hot summer days.

4. Fennel tea

If you enjoy sipping teas, fennel seed tea is an excellent choice for the summer. Unlike regular tea, it provides a cooling effect on your digestive system and has a calming impact on your body.

5. Powder

You can also sprinkle fennel seeds or fennel seed powder onto your favourite desserts and drinks for added flavour.

Fennel is a versatile herb that not only cools the body in summer but also offers many health benefits. Stay cool and healthy this summer with these refreshing seeds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.