Coconut Water vs Barley Water: Which Is Better For Summer Hydration?

The rising heat is causing people to experience heat stress, dehydration, and fatigue, alongside many more health issues. Furthermore, the problem of heat stress can slowly brew underneath the surface and possibly lead to serious health consequences. So, to counter the serious side effects from the rising heat, hydrating is necessary and essential. Two such summer hydrating drinks are coconut water and barley water, which have research backing their summer hydration benefits. Research published in the Foods journal indicates that coconut water, when consistently consumed for months when the environmental heat is at an all-time high, can benefit the overall functioning of the body. On the other hand,

The Journal of Agriculture and Food Research indicates that barley water is high in proteins and carbohydrates, including beta-glucan, lipids, vitamins, and minerals. Due to sweating, electrolyte loss, and fatigue, there are risks attached to solely relying on sugary drinks that offer only momentary relief from overheating. The natural hydration liquids play a key role in keeping your core temperature regulated, especially in the summer heat.

Coconut Water: Nutritional Profile And Benefits

Coconut water contains a high dose of natural electrolytes such as potassium and sodium that supplement the water loss caused by excessive heat exposure. The caloric value is minimal, and sugars are easily digestible, as well as the natural compounds that have benefits for the whole body.

It provides quick hydration during heatwaves, supports post-workout recovery by reducing muscle spasms, and helps prevent heat exhaustion. However, moderation is important to avoid side effects. Dr Saurabh Sethi, Gastroenterologist, who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, says, " Excess intake can worsen electrolyte imbalance, especially potassium overload." But it does have health benefits when its dose is regulated:

Quick hydration is necessary when the heat reaches heatwave warning levels, which can be easily achieved by drinking a glass of coconut water daily.

Post-workout recovery and countering possible fatigue due to fluid loss: drinking coconut water is necessary, as it can even help with reducing muscle spasms.

Heat exhaustion support can be provided from a glass of coconut water, but moderating its dose is important, as drinking too much can even have side effects.

Note: It is not ideal for people with kidney issues or on potassium-restricted diets, as coconut water has a high potassium dose and a natural sugar content, which can fluctuate depending on the variety of the coconut used.

Also Read: Mango vs Watermelon: Which Summer Fruit Causes A Slower Blood Sugar Spike?

Barley Water: Nutritional Profile And Benefits

Barley water has beta-glucan fibre along with magnesium and selenium, which is better for people who live in tropical countries where the highest summer temperatures can often result in dehydration. According to the research published in the International Journal of Environment and Climate Change, barley water can effectively supplement water loss from high-heat environments. Nutritionist Shweta Shah, Clinical Nutritionist, says, "Barley water supports gut health and reduces inflammation."

Here are the health benefits of consuming moderate barley water, depending on its suitability for your body:

Sustained hydration can be achieved when barley water is consumed in small doses.

Digestion and gut health can significantly improve when barley water is made a part of the summer hydration routine.

Keeps you fuller longer, which is important as the summer heat slows down the digestive system.

Note: When it comes to the side-effects of barley water, it is not suitable for people who have gluten sensitivity, and those with lower electrolyte concentrations need to supplement with high electrolyte concentrations instead.

Coconut Water vs Barley Water

When it comes to comparing the two summer hydrating drinks, coconut water and barley water differ vastly based on the following parameters:

Hydration speed: Coconut water is vastly superior to barley water as it hydrates the body at a faster pace.

Digestion and satiety: Barley water is superior in this regard, as it has better digestive and fullness-inducing capabilities.

Electrolytes: Coconut water has a higher dose of electrolytes whose level needs to be balanced for optimal body functioning in the summer heat.

Blood sugar impact: Barley water is better, as its natural sugar content is minimal when compared with coconut water.

Workout recovery: Coconut water is better as it reduces muscle spasms due to high-intensity level exercises.

Daily sipping: Barley water is better, as it is able to supply the body with better health outcomes long-term to those who are suited to it.

Also Read: Is There A Wrong Way To Hydrate? Doctors Explain Hydration Mistakes You Are Making During A Heatwave

Which One Should You Choose?

When it comes to choosing the summer drink that is suitable for you, you need to consider the following factors:

Sweat heavily

Exercise outdoors

Need instant rehydration

These parameters signal coconut water over barley water for summer hydration.

Choose barley water if you:

Have digestion issues

Experience bloating

Want steady hydration through the day

Can You Drink Both In The Summer?

Yes, but your body should be able to tolerate both drinks on the same day. The timing of consuming each drink matters; coconut water is best consumed on an empty stomach for maximum summer hydration. Barley water can be consumed in the afternoon after certain solid foods have been consumed, and it has a better absorption rate due to this.

When it comes to hydration, there is no one-size-fits-all hydration drink. The choice simply depends on lifestyle, health goals, and climate exposure. You need to balance and focus on your whole-day hydration plan.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.