It is very normal to experience gut health issues in summer due to factors such as high temperatures, changes in diet, increased outdoor activities, and dehydration. The high heat in summer can lead to faster food spoilage and bacterial growth, increasing the risk of foodborne illnesses. In addition to this, people tend to consume more cold and sugary beverages, which can disrupt the balance of gut bacteria. Home remedies can help manage these issues. Keep reading as we share a list of home remedies that can help improve your gut health in summer.

10 Home remedies to tackle gut issues in summer:

1. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a probiotic-rich drink that helps maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, which is essential for proper digestion. Mix 1 cup of buttermilk with a pinch of salt and roasted cumin powder. Drink it chilled, preferably after meals, to aid digestion and keep your gut cool.

2. Yogurt

Yogurt is rich in live probiotics that enhance gut flora, improve digestion, and boost immunity. Consume a bowl of plain yogurt daily. You can also add fruits or a drizzle of honey for added flavour and benefits.

3. Ginger tea

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce bloating, gas, and other digestive issues. You can boil a small piece of fresh ginger in water for 5-10 minutes. Strain and add honey or lemon to further enhance the flavour.

4. Peppermint tea

Peppermint contains menthol, which relaxes the gastrointestinal tract muscles and alleviates symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and indigestion. Try steeping a few fresh or dried peppermint leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Strain and drink it warm or chilled.

5. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the digestive tract and promote regular bowel movements. You can extract fresh aloe vera gel and blend it with water or juice. Consume 1/4 cup of aloe vera juice on an empty stomach in the morning for best results.

6. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds have antispasmodic and carminative properties that help relieve bloating, gas, and abdominal cramps. Chew a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals for better gut health. Alternatively, you can also steep the seeds in hot water for 10 minutes, strain them, and drink as tea.

7. Papaya

Papaya contains an enzyme called papain, which aids in protein digestion and alleviates constipation and bloating. Eating a bowl of fresh papaya daily can benefit your gut health greatly. You can also blend papaya into a smoothie.

8. Lemon water

Lemon water helps stimulate the production of digestive enzymes and bile, aiding in the digestive process and detoxifying the liver. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water. Drink it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

9. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that help soothe the digestive tract and reduce symptoms of indigestion. Steep chamomile flowers in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Strain and drink it warm, especially before bedtime.

These remedies are most effective when incorporated into a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

