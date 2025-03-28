Keep Your Gut Healthy This Summer With These 5 Tips

The gut microbiome is highly sensitive to external factors including diet, stresand even weather changes. Seasonal changes can disturb your gut health in more ways than one, resulting in a variety of digestive issues. During the summer season you are more likely to experience gut-related issues. Several factors such as poor diet, improper hydration and excessive body heat can contribute to digestive issues in summer.

In summer, increased sweating results in dehydration. Dehydration can slow down digestion and lead to issues like constipation. Hot weather also increases the risk of foodborne illnesses as bacteria can grow more quickly in warm conditions, affecting digestion. If you are struggling with frequent digestive issues these days, here are some tips to keep your gut healthy.

Ways to boost gut health in summer

1. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, at least 8-10 glasses per day. You can also opt for herbal teas, infused water or drinks with additional salts, and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS).

2. Eat seasonal and fresh foods

Incorporate seasonal fruits and vegetables into your diet. Fruits like watermelon, cucumbers, and berries are great for hydration and digestion.

Also, choose only fresh foods. Choose freshly prepared home-cooked meals and well-washed fruits and vegetables.

3. Control portion size

Instead of heavy meals, opt for smaller, more frequent meals to avoid discomfort and keep digestion running smoothly. Small meals allow your body to digest the food properly. Heavy meals can contribute to discomfort.

4. Do not miss probiotics

Include probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir and fermented vegetables. These can boost gut health and help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria.

5. Exercise regularly

Engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, swimming or yoga, which can help stimulate digestion and improve gut health. Exercise stimulates the intestines, leading to improved bowel movement and nutrient absorption.

Summer can have a significant impact on digestion and gut health due to the warmer temperatures and changes in lifestyle. Follow these tips and keep your gut healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.